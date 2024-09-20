Kylie Minogue Announces World Tour Incl. Sydney Shows During Mardi Gras

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has announced an enormous world tour, and it includes shows all around Australia. PLUS, her Sydney shows are in early March – and interestingly, they coincide with the final days of the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Tension Tour begins on Saturday 15 February in Perth, with the world tour heading around Australia, then to Asia, and reaching the UK in May.

“I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025,” said Minogue.​

“I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!

“It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!” ​

Kylie’s releasing a new album for the tour: Tension II

The tour is aligned with a new album from the iconic Aussie pop princess, Tension II.

The album is a brand new collection of 13 songs, and it will be released on 18 October (it’s already available to pre-order here).

“The high energy, high octane partner of the Number 1 album and global smash Tension, sees Kylie head further into the electronic space, and is packed full of dance floor anthems” said a release from Frontier Touring, the music industry giant behind Minogue’s tour.

“The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit Edge of Saturday Night with The Blessed Madonna as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.”

Here’s all the dates of the Kylie Minogue 2025 Tension Tour

Kylie Minogue Tension Tour Australian dates

Saturday 15 February – RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Tuesday 18 February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 20 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD ​

Saturday 1 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

More countries and dates for this huge world tour will be announced over the coming weeks.

Buying tickets to the Kylie Minogue Tension Tour 2025

Tickets go on sale for Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour on October 2 (times are staggered, and you can find more details via Kylie.com).

However, there are Kylie ticket pre-sales available for Telstra customers and Frontier members:

TELSTRA PLUS MEMBER PRE-SALE ​ ​ ​

​via Telstra.com/Music ​

​Runs 48 hours from: Tuesday 24 September (times staggered, see website for details)

​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted ​

KYLIE.COM PRESALE

​via kylie.com

​Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 26 September (times staggered, see website for details)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/kylie

​Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 26 September (times staggered, see website for details)

​or until presale allocation exhausted