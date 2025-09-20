Huge Crowds Flock To Brisbane Pride Fair Day To Celebrate 35 Years

Michael James
September 20, 2025
Huge Crowds Flock To Brisbane Pride Fair Day To Celebrate 35 Years
Image: Image: Supplied

Crowds have once again flocked to the annual Brisbane Pride Fair Day, including the annual rally and march in the city.

Over four thousand people filled the city centre for the annual rally before marching to Musgrave Park on Saturday morning.

Despite some wet weather predictions thousands still attended the annual day of celebrations.

Image: Supplied

Brisbane Pride celebrates thirty five years

2025 marks thirty five years since Brisbane Pride formed, also coinciding with the anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Queensland.

To mark the occasion the annual Pride month celebrations have had some historic events this year.

On Thursday evening the organisation handed over the segment of the 2003 Gilbert Baker 25th Anniversary Pride Flag, which they have been custodians of and the handwritten ‘Apology and Statement of Regret’ from former Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll to the Queensland Museum for historical safekeeping.

As crowds gathered in Queens Gardens Park on Saturday morning they heard from several speakers including Brisbane performer Archie Arsenic about the importance of the Pride march and unity, inclusion and access within the community.

“It’s up to us to keep fighting so the people we love and future generations have it easier than we do” they said.

President of the LGBTQIA+ alliance Rebecca Johnson also spoke to the crowd about the importance of the alliance in shaping the future of our community and reflected on the importance of the last 35 years.

Image: Supplied

Following the speeches thousands of members of the LGBTQIA+ community, lead by the Brisbane chapter of Dykes on Bikes, marched through the streets of Brisbane and across to Musgrave park as thousands of people descended in a sea of rainbows.

The day long celebration in the park began with a traditional smoking ceremony as part of the Welcome To Country which kicked off a huge lineup of performers on the main stage.

Image: Michael James

Members of the Brisbane Pride choir opened the day followed by the annual pet parade hosted by BeBe Gunn and Dr Nic with community members bringing their favourite pets along to compete for best in show.

Image: Michael James

Drag stars Art Simone, Chocolate Boxx and Jimmi The Kween served up exciting performances as well as performances by Rhythmology and Brisbane’s Drag Kings, including Archie Arsenic, Himbo Jones, Lord Sev, Stephan Lee Knott, and Zelphia Mann as well as a show stopping performance by Ab Fab, starring Ladybird, Henny Spaghetti, Dolly Kicks and Ella Vate.

Image: Michael James

We are thrilled with the turnout today especially on this very important 35 year anniversary of Brisbane Pride. Despite the impending wet weather the Brisbane community turned up and to show their support once again. We look forward to continuing to celebrate together for many years to come ” said Brisbane Pride president James McCarthy of the day.

Brisbane Pride Fair Day continues on til 5pm today before celebrations continue throughout Brisbane as part of the Brisbane Pride Festival this evening.

 

