Brisbane Pride Is Flirty, Thirty Five & Thriving

Brisbane Pride began in 1990 as a defiant march through the city streets, a response to the end of Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s deeply conservative reign. What started as a rally that spilled into Musgrave Park has grown into Queensland’s biggest annual LGBTQIA+ celebration – a rainbow-soaked festival of visibility, protest, solidarity, and joy.

And this year is a milestone: Brisbane Pride turns 35.

On 20 September, thousands of LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders, allies, and community groups will once again gather for the annual Rally and March.

Launching from Queens Garden Park at 9am, this event sets the tone: “[It’s] where you get context about what’s happening in our community. It grounds you in why we do this,” say organisers. From there, Dykes on Bikes will thunder across the bridge, leading a procession of marchers, floats, and performances before landing in Musgrave Park for the jewel of the festival: Fair Day.

Musgrave Park will burst into colour, music, stalls and performance from 10am to 5pm. Families, friends, and chosen families will gather under the trees and tents, with drag queens, live music, and food trucks turning the park into a living rainbow.

This year’s hosts are Paul Wheeler and proud transwoman Ella Ganza – familiar faces in Brisbane’s queer community who always bring warmth, wit and a healthy dose of camp sparkle, thanks to performances from Emily Williams and Drag Race Down Under icon Art Simone, plus the first ever Brisbane Pride Drag Pageant hosted by Lulu LeMans.

And don’t worry, the beloved Pet Parade — hosted by Bebe Gunn — will absolutely be back.

Brisbane Pride is celebrating its 35th year by adding two major new events to the program.

On 19 September, Pride will debut The Carswell Forum – an annual community consultation space named in honour of the late Phil Carswell, a pioneering HIV/AIDS activist. “It’s about creating a meaningful space for dialogue within our community,” says Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy. “We’ve always had the rally for speeches and advocacy, but the Carswell Forum gives us a dedicated platform to dig deeper into the conversations that matter.”

On 18 September, an Intergenerational Panel will take place at the Queensland Museum, where Brisbane Pride will hand over its section of Gilbert Baker’s iconic 2003 ‘25 Rainbow Sea to Sea’ flag.

“We’re the only Pride organisation in Australia to have this piece of history,” McCarthy explains. “Preserving it for future generations feels like the perfect symbol of what we’re about – honouring our past, while building for the future.”

Pride and Queer Joy Beyond Brisbane

Brisbane Pride isn’t just about the festival though – it’s about strengthening queer communities right across Queensland. This year, they’ve distributed nearly $85,000 in grants to LGBTQIA+ projects.

$65,000 has been directed to regional and remote pride festivals: Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride, Cairns Pride, Gold Coast Pride Collective, Sunshine Coast Pride Network, and Loud and Proud Logan.

Another $19k has been split between 22 grassroots organisations, funding everything from art therapy groups to drag storytime, youth programs to food security initiatives.

“These grants recognise that community happens in all these different spaces, and they all matter,” said McCarthy.

Why Pride Matters in 2025

With queer rights under pressure after Queensland’s new Liberal government started implementing healthcare restrictions for LGBTQIA+ youth, events like Brisbane Pride “matter more than ever”.

“When healthcare access is under threat, when young people are feeling scared and unsupported, we need visible demonstrations of community solidarity,” McCarthy explains.

The Brisbane Pride Festival officially launches on 6 September at Come To Daddy, kicking off a month of events across the city. From parties to panels, from grassroots activism to glitter-soaked joy, there’s something for everyone.

McCarthy’s advice for those who never have attended Brisbane Pride before? “Don’t feel like you have to do everything – just follow what feels good to you,” McCarthy explains. “Some people come for the politics, some for the party, some just to see what it’s all about. All those reasons are perfect.”

“After 35 years, we know how to put on a good event. You’re not just joining a festival – you’re becoming part of something that’s been holding our community together for decades.”