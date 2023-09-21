Planning For Brisbane Pride Is Always Exciting, Says New President James McCarthy

This year Brisbane Pride Rally and March will return to its historic route, through Brisbane City, across the river and into Musgrave Park, and James McCarthy couldn’t be more excited.

Earlier this year, McCarthy took over as President of Brisbane Pride, after former President Bec Johnson stepped down from the post.

“Planning the year with Brisbane Pride is always exciting and not without its challenges,” McCarthy told Star Observer.

Brisbane Pride & Queer Formal

McCarthy first marched in Brisbane Pride in 2010 and has been involved with the organisation for the past eight years, serving as Treasurer for seven years.

“Brisbane Pride does several events across the year. So, in addition to the Festival, Fair Day, and the Rally and March, which focuses on grassroots activism and celebration, we also do Queens Ball, which acknowledges the achievements of individuals and the community throughout the year. Queens Ball is also the longest-running Queer event in the world and it’s a great honour for Brisbane Pride to be its guardian.”

One of the most awaited events on the Pride calendar, Queer Formal, returns this year in November, after having been suspended for the last few years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are very excited to have it back. The Brisbane Pride Queer Formal aims to provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+SB students who may have been excluded or unable to attend their own school formal due to discrimination, fear, anxiety, or lack of support from their school,” said McCarthy.

Managing Increasing Costs Of Pride Events

As Pride events emerged from the shadow of COVID-19 era restrictions, some of the past issues remain, including raising funds for big-ticket events.

“The COVID-19 period was incredibly difficult for groups doing events. Queensland was lucky to some degree due to the success of the government measures to contain it and avoid long-term lockdowns which meant we could do scaled-back events with restrictions. However, it did mean managing those events, and this was incredibly difficult for an all-volunteer committee.”

Having served as Treasurer, McCarthy feels sufficiently equipped to take it on. “One of the key challenges will be managing the increasing cost of holding these large events. I was Treasurer for a long time and nurturing Brisbane Pride back to financial security is something I’m quite proud of and working to ensure its continued financial success is a key priority, but it does get harder every year,” said McCarthy.

Tackling Hate Groups

An added concern this year is the climate of hate that LGBTQI event organisers have had to grapple with. In the past year, far-right and neo-Nazi groups have targeted drag storytime and LGBTQI events across Australian cities. McCarthy said Brisbane Pride recognised the challenges of organising LGBTQI events.

“It’s a disgrace that we have seen hate groups (let’s just call them what they are) targeting queer events across Australia. Queensland hasn’t been immune from such behaviour and Brisbane Pride has always placed the safety and security of our community at the centre of every event we plan,” assured McCarthy.

Brisbane Pride is currently charting out its plans for securing the future of the event and working on its 2024-2027 strategy.

“It will involve community consultation on what people expect of Brisbane Pride and how we can grow the organisation and continue to provide world-class events that are accessible and inclusive,” revealed McCarthy, adding that financially securing the future of the organisation would be a crucial part of the plans.

2024-2027 Plans In The Works

“One of the reasons why financial security is so important is the ongoing support we provide to the community through the Brisbane Pride Community Grants and assisting other pride organisations throughout the state with the Queensland Pride Network. This year we have delivered $24,000 in donations to community groups. Expanding the Grants program will be a centre point for the new 2024-2027 plan.”

“We’ve also been working hard to develop our relationships with partner organisations such as Queensland Council for LGBTI Health and sponsors, the Queensland Government, Brisbane City Council, Suncorp, and Woolworths for the last couple of years. It’s been a core part of our success and I look forward to continuing that.”

As he eases into the role of President, McCarthy is also keenly aware of the responsibility that the title brings.

“To me, Pride is freedom. Our community has spent decades ensuring that we are treated as equals and can enjoy it. But that work is never quite complete. So I feel a sense of obligation to empower our community, to proudly represent it and build on, and protect its history,” added McCarthy.

For more details about the Pride Rally & March, check the Brisbane Pride website here.





