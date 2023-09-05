What’s On @ Brisbane Pride

Brisbane Pride is the largest pride festival in Queensland and the third largest in Australia.

Bringing Queer communities together since 1990, the festival is a celebration of LGBTQI culture.

The month-long annual festival attracts thousands of people and is centred around Fair Day and the March and Rally.

Fair Day, which is the main event, is held in Musgrave Park, South Brisbane and attracts over 25,000 people.

Here’s our picks of the must-attend events:

Tea Dance

QC ILC hosts an all-abilities LGBTQI tea dance!

When: September 17, 11 am

Where: QC Community Space, 22 Helen Street, Teneriffe.

Pride Poof

Fluffy and Poof Doof take over Cloudland for one big gay night, with special guests Jimi The Kween, DJ Argonaut, Ruby Slippers, Vollie Lavont, Mandy Moobs, Luna Thicc and Scarlett Fever.

When: September 17, 8 pm

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann St, Fortitude Valley

Rainbow Grudge Match

Brisbane Tritons water polo club are hosting the bi-annual grudge match against the Sydney Stingers, Melbourne Surge and Perth White Pointers.

When: September 30, 9 am

Where: The Valley Pool, 432 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley.

Rally & March

More than just a parade, march through the streets of Brisbane, proudly displaying our colours and demanding visibility, connection and Pride.

When: September 23, 9 am

Where: Queens Park, Brisbane

Fair Day

The flagship event of Brisbane Pride, Fair Day, is when the LGBTQI community and allies come together for a day of fun.

When: September 23, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Musgrave Park, South Brisbane

Boat Pride Party

Splash Out returns for another fabulously queer boat party to celebrate Brisbane Pride on the Brisbane River.

When: September 30, 6.30 pm.

Where: Oasis Brisbane