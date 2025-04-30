Presented annually by the Dear Nelly Podcast, Queer Joy is here to cut through the noise, the fear and those that would seek to drag us back. Queer Joy is here to bring just that, Joy! Joy is resistance and Joy is pride, and Joy is here to celebrate IDAHOBIT with your host Nelly Thomas and an incredible lineup including award-winning comedian, actor and judge of Drag Race Down Under, Rhys Nicholson; Trans writer, historian and podcaster Yves Rees; President of Dykes on Bikes Melbourne, T-Rex; Comedienne and cabaret star, the marvelous Tina del Twist and Deadly Award–winner Denise McGuiness.

Queer Joy: Stories of Delight, Defiance and Triumph