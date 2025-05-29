Sundaylicious Sydney: June Long Weekend

Sundaylicious Sydney are taking the party to the roof at Bungalow 8 Bar & Balcony, with not one but three killer DJs, including DJ Wunderkind all the way from Melbourne, and local Syndey stars DJ Bella Love and DJ Mia making absolutely sure it will be a night to remember!

With tickets already selling fast, don’t miss what’ll be a Sundaylicious for the ages, and you’ll have all of Monday to recover, with the King’s Birthday long weekend ensuring you’ll still be fresh as a daisy come the working week.