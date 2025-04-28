Welcome back the annual Queerthenic art exhibition, celebrating the unique perspective of the LGBTQIA+ communities spread through rural and regional Victoria. With a huge range of mediums and materials, stories and styles, this exhibition has something for, and by, everyone. Don’t miss the chance to vote in the People’s Choice category, with the First, Runner Up and People’s Choice awards announced on IDAHOBIT with a special event on 17 May from 1–4pm.



Queerthentic Regional LGBTQIA+ Art Prize Exhibition

When: May 1–26, 2025, 10am–4pm

Where: The Old Auction House, 52–56 Mollison Street, Kyneton, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

Accessibility: The Old Auction House is wheelchair accessible, with a gender-neutral ‘roomy’, but not yet Australian Standard 1428.1-2009 compliant bathroom. An accessible bathroom is located 170m away. For further accessibility information click here.