The Pink Verandah Presents: BIG GAY QUIZ Encore Edition!

Tamuz Ellazam
April 30, 2025
Not content with one BIG GAY QUIZ, the Pink Verandah are spoiling you rotten with an Encore Edition to satisfy your hunger for tasty, trashy, titillating trivia! Writer, comedian and The Pink Verandah’s “useless intern” Sean Corcoran will present fabulous, hilarious trivia for non-nerds, so if you struggle to name the NSW Premier but have the Charmed sisters’ names on lock then this is the trivia for you! With prizes from Merivale, GAYM Entertainment, Dulcie’s Kings Cross, Rude Rainbow and Your Dad. Night one is booked out already so get 4-6 of your closest Judys and get booking (but don’t book both nights… they’re the same quiz so that’s technically cheating…)

When: May 5, 2025, 6.30–9pm
Where: The Beresford, 354 Bourke Street Surry Hills
Tickets: $22.49
Accessibility: The Beresford is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.

