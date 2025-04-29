Celebrate the beauty of the Queer body with artist Guy James Whitworth‘s stunning lifedrawing studies in Never Truly Naked, an exhibition of raw and real bodies brought to life in dazzling and joyful colour! Breaking from traditional exhibition formats, Guy’s brought his work, in celebration of the Queer community, into a more accessible space. No stuffy gallery here, but a quiet and intimate bar, because “‘I want to keep these representations of the Queer community within that community to remind them how colourful, fabulous, bold and inspiring they are!”



Never Truly Naked by Guy James Whitworth

When: Daily, 12 April – 28 May, 2025, 5–10pm

Where: Miss Wolf, 85 Marrickville Road, Marrickville

Tickets: Free

Accessibility: Miss Wolf is wheelchair accessible.