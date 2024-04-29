Beers for Queers: May

The Autumn chill may be in the air but Beers for Queers is back to warm your hearts and get your body moving in another of their monthly Saturday events! Start off relaxed with the fabulous Gay Stuff Markets in their usual pozzie upstairs, grab yourself a bev or some of The Fox Hotel’s delicious food from 1–9.30pm, and enjoy performances by our favourite pair of tough and tender tradies Dazza and Keif, the stunning and sensational Juniper Fox and the splendidly spooky Alessa Evil on the main stage at 8.30, 9.30 and 10.30 pm! Starting at 5pm with DJ Rosie Rai getting the dancefloor moving on the decks and dance the night away until 1am with DJ OMG Becky. Don’t catch a cold on your way to and from the venue either, BFQ has thought of everything and the wonderful Bitter Davis will be collecting your cloakroom items upstairs from 8pm.

When: May 18, 2024, 5 pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry!

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and "more chilled zones" in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957 "Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don't come. Do a RAT before you come if you can."