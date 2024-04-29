Beers for Queers: May

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 29, 2024
Beers for Queers: May

The Autumn chill may be in the air but Beers for Queers is back to warm your hearts and get your body moving in another of their monthly Saturday events! Start off relaxed with the fabulous Gay Stuff Markets in their usual pozzie upstairs, grab yourself a bev or some of The Fox Hotel’s delicious food from 1–9.30pm, and enjoy performances by our favourite pair of tough and tender tradies Dazza and Keif, the stunning and sensational Juniper Fox and the splendidly spooky Alessa Evil on the main stage at 8.30, 9.30 and 10.30 pm! Starting at 5pm with DJ Rosie Rai getting the dancefloor moving on the decks and dance the night away until 1am with DJ OMG Becky. Don’t catch a cold on your way to and from the venue either, BFQ has thought of everything and the wonderful Bitter Davis will be collecting your cloakroom items upstairs from 8pm.

When:  May 18, 2024, 5 pm–1 am.
Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood
Tickets: Free Entry!
Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957)
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Kraken Open A Cold One IV
April 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Kraken Open A Cold One IV
Melbourne Stage What's on
Get Your Gleek On At The Wickham This May
April 28, 2024 | Michael James

Get Your Gleek On At The Wickham This May
Brisbane What's on
Nina Oyama: From Teenage Comedian to Queer Comedy Star
April 26, 2024 | Michael James

Nina Oyama: From Teenage Comedian to Queer Comedy Star
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane News Sydney
AJ Lamarque: From Drag To Stand Up At The Sydney Comedy Festival
April 25, 2024 | Michael James

AJ Lamarque: From Drag To Stand Up At The Sydney Comedy Festival
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News Sydney
Don’t Miss Your Last Chance To Secure Big Gay Day Tickets!
April 24, 2024 | Michael James

Don’t Miss Your Last Chance To Secure Big Gay Day Tickets!
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Sponsored Content What's on
It’s Camp: May Edition!
April 24, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

It’s Camp: May Edition!
Melbourne Stage What's on