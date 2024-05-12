Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay

Brisbane and Melbourne drag performer Abril LaTrene is set to launch their show ‘The Big D’ this May.

The dynamic performer known for their blue hair and larger than life personality will perform as part of the Moreton Bay Anywhere Festival.

And they promise a night of show stopping entertainment.

Abril LaTrene ‘The Campest Queen On The Scene’

Abril LaTrene has been performing for audiences worldwide for the last fifteen years.

She has graced the stages of Australia, Thailand, Bali, New Zealand and even stages across the United States.

After many years of captivating audiences in Brisbane Abril eventually made the move to Melbourne several years ago where she continued to build a successful drag career.

Now Abril has returned to Brisbane where she continues to build her brand as the ‘The Campest Queen On the Scene.”

This May Abril will combine her non drag life as Shaun Birtles with her drag career as Abril Latrene to present this curious tale of Drag, Drinking and Determination on stage.

She describes the show as a “mosaic of comedy, cabaret, drag, storytelling, and soulful melodies, weaving together a tale that’s as brave as it is bold.”

Adding, “With every performance, expect a cutting-edge, chuckle-inducing, and tear-jerking theatre experience that resonates long after the curtain falls.”

While ‘The Big D” is all about Abril she won’t always be performing alone.

Each night different local performers will join her on stage at the Method Art Collective to share their own stories and unique talents for the evening.

“The Big D guarantees an unforgettable exploration into the world of drag, offering an escape filled with laughter, emotion, and the celebration of authenticity.”

Abril LaTrene will perform on May 17 and 24 at The Method Art Collective in Moreton Bay.

Tickets to the event are available to purchase online.

The Moreton Bay Anywhere Theatre Festival is a celebration of Arts and Culture across the region.

From May 9 – 26 artists will perform in any number of venues and locations across Moreton Bay as they celebrate the vibrant and dynamic performers of the area.

Performances includes dance, musical theatre, comedy, cabaret, story telling and much much more.

On top of ticketed events the festival also offers a range of free events across the month ensuring there is something for everyone in this fantastic celebration of the arts.

For more information head to Moreton Bay Anywhere Festival website: anywhere.is/moretonbay