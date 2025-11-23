First Look At Invisible Boys Star Joseph Zada In New Hunger Games Prequel

Fans of Australian actor Joseph Zada have been given their first glimpse at the Invisible Boys star in the new Hunger Games prequel film.

Zada stars in The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy, a central character in the original films.

And the trailer is breaking records for Lionsgate films.

Joseph Zada first came to prominence in the hit Australian series Invisible Boys based on the book by Holden Sheppard.

The series about four gay teenagers growing up in Geraldton in Western Australia put Zada in the national spotlight as the series soared to the top of the charts.

He went on to star in the hit series We Were Liars in the following year before his huge Hollywood role was announced.

This will be the sixth film in the hit Hunger Games series and follows the story of sixteen year old Haymitch when he was forced to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

It’s the opportunity of lifetime for any young actor and everyone is celebrating this remarkable achievement for Joseph Zada.

Now Lionsgate have dropped the trailer for the film, due out next week and it is breaking records with fans praising the casting of the film, including Zada as the young Hamish.

The release of the Sunrise On The Reaping trailer is the second biggest launch in history for Lionsgate scoring over 109 million views in just 24 hours.

As well as being treated to the first look at Joseph Zada in the role of Haymitch Abernathy, Hollywood star Glenn Close has also got everyone talking about her starring role in the film.

Close stars as Drusilla Sickle in the upcoming film, Sickle is the escort for the tributes from their Districts to the capital, a role held by the character of Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) in the previous films.

Close has undergone a remarkable transformation for the role, which she said she is thrilled about and hoping the character becomes a staple in gay popular culture in years to come.

“The character has five totally distinct looks” she said in a recent interview.

“Once we figured out what her face should look like, then it was just like, go for broke on what each look should look like. It’s just been so much fun. I think she’ll definitely be in the pantheon of characters I’ve played who, hopefully, will end up in gay Halloween parades.”

You can watch the full trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping below, however fans will have to wait another year with the film not due for release until November 20, 2026.