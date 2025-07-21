Holden Sheppard Returns To The Brisbane Powerhouse This Week

Award winning author of Invisible Boys, Holden Sheppard returns to Brisbane this week for the launch of his latest book, King Of Dirt.

It’s been three years since Sheppard last appeared in Brisbane and a lot has changed for the popular author since then.

This Thursday he returns to the Brisbane Powerhouse for an intimate in-conversation event.

Holden Sheppard launches King Of Dirt

It’s been less than two months since Holden Sheppard launched King Of Dirt and he has already received rave reviews for this raw and unapologetic “gay bogan love story”.

The positive reception for King Of Dirt coincides with a successful year for Sheppard with the television adaptation of his widely successful debut novel Invisible Boys landing on streaming service Stan earlier this year.

Similarly, Invisible Boys received plenty of praise as it soared up the streaming charts on Stan.

Now Holden is closing his national book tour for King Of Dirt in Brisbane this Thursday.

He has already made appearances in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide, hosting in-conversation events with authors from across the country, including the likes of Christos Tsiolkas. Before he takes to the stage on Thursday night he’ll also be appearing at Southport library on the Gold Coast for another in-conversation event.

In an hour long in-conversation session Holden will sit down to talk about his latest novel, sharing personal stories about his writing process, inspirations and insights.

He’ll also take the audience behind the scenes of adapting Invisible Boys for television, revealing what that process was like and just how much of a hand he had in the actual production.

As well as stories about his second book The Brink, Holden will share some details of his upcoming sequel to Invisible Boys, Yeah The Boys, due out next year.

“I’ve just arrived in Brisbane and I’m so pumped to be winding up my interstate tour for King of Dirt here” Holden told The Star Observer.

“For one thing, Queensland is a lot sunnier than anywhere in the country right now so it’s nice to travel somewhere warmer in the middle of winter!”

“For another, Brisbane Powerhouse is one of my favourite venues in the country – I love the industrial vibes. I’m really looking forward to hearing the Brisbane audience’s questions, and to meeting readers in the signing line afterwards. Seeya Thursday!”

The audience will get the chance to ask questions and also have the chance to meet Holden and get their books signed afterwards.

Tickets for in-conversation with Holden Sheppard at the Brisbane Powerhouse are still available to purchase online.