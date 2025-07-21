‘Unusual’ Sydney Pub Swap: Lesbian Publican Sue Cameron Becomes Owner of Newtown Hotel

In a move that’s turning heads through the Sydney CBD–inner‑west corridor, Universal Hotel Group and long‑time Darlinghurst publican Sue Cameron have traded leaseholds in a rare one‑for‑one pub swap, reported to be valued around $20 million.

Universal offloaded the iconic Newtown Hotel, an inner west late‑night stalwart pub with a strong drag night legacy, while Cameron hands over the long-held keys to Lord Roberts Hotel, one of the inner‑city’s most enduring local pubs — signalling a new chapter for both operators.

Behind the scenes, the swap looks more strategic than sentimental: Universal is consolidating their already impressive foothold on the CBD/Darlinghurst fringe, where redevelopment is occurring at a swift rate.

Cameron, on the other hand, is pivoting to the vibrant cultural hub of Newtown — and as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community herself, is excited to be taking on one of King St’s most beloved LGBTQIA+ venues.

Newtown Hotel & Lord Roberts pub swap an “unusual” deal

“[The pub swap] is definitely an unusual arrangement. When the idea was first presented to me, I wasn’t particularly interested. But when it came up a second time, I took a step back and really considered what I wanted next,” Cameron tells Star Observer.

“The opportunity offered both a fresh challenge and the chance to realise a long-held dream of owning a pub in Newtown. It also allowed me to release some capital, which made sense commercially. I found Harris Kospetas to be a thoughtful and respectful counterpart, a great custodian for the Lord Roberts.

“In the end, it felt like the right time. Darlinghurst had been home for many years, but Newtown was calling.”

“The Lord Roberts is a well-known Darlinghurst institution and we appreciate its reputation,” Kospetas told Australian Financial Review. “We plan to work on reinstating the heritage features of the property but not making too many changes. We will take the time to settle into the venue and consult with the local community.”

Both pubs have stayed open through the transition, with staffing structures reported to be largely intact.

‘Immensely proud’: LGBTQ+ venues in LGBTQ+ hands

Cameron, a stalwart of the Sydney hospo and pub scene, is a proud lesbian, and says she is excited to make her mark on the beloved King St LGBTQIA+ venue, the Newtown Hotel.

But she says letting go of the Lord Roberts, which she officially became the owner of in 1995, so 30 years ago this year, is “bittersweet”.

“The Lord Roberts has been part of my adult life for five decades. I officially became the owner in 1995, but was involved long before that, initially as a partner with family, and even earlier as a 17-year-old walking into the hotel with my future husband. His mother held the lease at the time. So yes, it’s been a lifetime connection. Letting go was incredibly hard. But I’ve replaced it with two fantastic venues, the Federal Hotel in Alstonville, and of course, the Newtown Hotel.

Cameron tells Star Observer that Newtown has given her “a new lease on life”.

“It’s energising. And being more directly connected with the LGBTQ+ community is something I’ve long wanted to cement… It’s a chance to engage more deeply with the LGBTQ+ community and draw on my own network in a meaningful way.”

She also says that becoming the publican for the Newtown Hotel, a pub with a long LGBTQIA+ legacy, has made her “immensely proud”.

“While some LGBTQ+ venues may be owned by larger companies, they’re often led and run by people from within the community, which I think is a really positive evolution. With greater equality, including marriage rights, we’ve seen venues shift from being exclusively LGBTQ+ to more inclusive, blended spaces. That’s a sign of progress. I think ownership matters, yes, but so does the culture and the people who bring it to life every day.

Cameron says they have already kicked off some “exciting plans” at the Newtown Hotel.

“We’re launching dueling pianos on Wednesdays and Sundays, which taps into the shift I’ve seen in entertainment. People want to be part of the experience, singing, dancing, engaging with performers. It’s interactive and fun,” she explains.

“I’m also working with Kate Monroe to curate our entertainment program, which has been a joy. Beyond that, I’m developing a bespoke function space on the top floor and planning some updates to lift and refresh the décor.

“It’s a beautiful old pub with great bones. I’m thrilled to be breathing new life into it.”