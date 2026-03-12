Governor-General Unveils Plaque Honouring 700+ Volunteers Behind Qtopia Sydney’s Success

The Governor-General of Australia has visited Qtopia Sydney to honour the hundreds of volunteers who have helped build and maintain the institution.

During the visit yesterday (11 March), the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC unveiled a commemorative plaque dedicated to the more than 700 volunteers whose work has helped establish Qtopia Sydney as a nationally significant space for preserving and sharing Australia’s queer history.

Joining the Governor-General at the event was Ita Buttrose AC OBE — a Patron of Qtopia Sydney — with the visit including a tour of the exhibitions, meetings with volunteers and staff, and the formal unveiling of the plaque.

Since opening, volunteers have played a central role in the day-to-day life of the institution. Each week more than 60 active volunteers contribute over 120 hours supporting exhibitions, guided tours, education programs, visitor services and community engagement initiatives.

“Qtopia Sydney is a powerful reminder that our nation’s story is strengthened when every voice is heard and every history is preserved. Institutions like this deepen understanding, foster compassion and help build a more inclusive Australia,” said Mostyn.

The Governor-General also paid tribute to the volunteers whose dedication underpins the organisation’s work.

“The work of Qtopia Sydney’s volunteers is nothing short of remarkable. Their generosity of time and spirit reflects the very best of Australia,” she said. “Through their service, they are not only contributing to the day-to-day tasks that are required, but to preserving history — they are actively shaping a more respectful and connected future.

“Put simply, they are positive and trusted custodians of Queer storytelling.”

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said the visit was an important acknowledgement of the profound contribution volunteers have made to the organisation.

“Volunteers are the heart of this community organisation,” Fisher said.

“They are the welcoming face, the fountain of information, the caring guide who navigates not only a room, but perhaps an uncertain terrain. It is our volunteers who set up spaces for events and performances, and who are the last to leave when the spotlight is no longer shining.”

Fisher said volunteering at Qtopia Sydney had also been deeply transformative for many involved.

“Qtopia Sydney commemorates love, resilience and the power of community. In doing so, it offers solace and strength,” he said.

“But for many of our volunteers, Qtopia Sydney is far more than a place of service. It is a place of belonging.”

Reflecting on the plaque itself, Fisher said it represents more than just a marker of service hours.

“This plaque will stand as a permanent tribute to almost 20,000 hours of service — but it also symbolises something deeper,” he said.

“It honours the compassion, bravery and solidarity of a community that continues to show what is possible when people come together in the spirit of understanding and love.”

Qtopia Sydney and its role in preserving queer history

Located in Darlinghurst in the former Darlinghurst Police Station — the site closely linked to the arrests of protesters during the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 1978 — Qtopia Sydney is Australia’s first dedicated centre for queer history and culture.

Through exhibitions, storytelling, education programs and live events, the institution documents the struggles, resilience and triumphs of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ communities.