‘Incredibly Special’: This Rainbow Family Reflects On What It Meant To March In Mardi Gras This Year

For Sydney mums Cyrena and Courtney, the path to parenthood hasn’t been a straight line. Between four-and-a-half-year-old Marley, born via IVF, their two-year-old son who joined the family through foster care, and a third baby due mid-year, their lives are a busy juggle.

Looking back on this year’s Mardi Gras, their memories are about celebration and a sense of belonging. Marching with Rainbow Families again was special because the kids saw firsthand that their family is something to celebrate.

“Mardi Gras has become one of our favourite times of the year,” Cyrena says. “It was a chance for us to feel seen and embraced as a queer family. For our kids, seeing families that look like ours, as well as families that look very different, shows them that our family is part of something bigger, a community full of love, diversity, and support.”

Walking the route provided a level of visibility Cyrena believes is important for their children. “There was something incredibly special about walking down the street with our kids and hearing the crowd cheer to celebrate families like ours. It was fun and supportive, and a bit emotional.”

The couple also relies on their community for practical support throughout the year. “We don’t have to explain ourselves or justify our family, there’s an immediate connection and shared experience,” Cyrena says. “It’s inclusive and affirming in a way that mainstream spaces often aren’t.”

A rocky road worth every step

Building their family took love and patience. After Marley was born, further IVF attempts were not successful, which led the couple to foster care and their thriving, cheeky son. Last year, they decided to try IVF one more time. After countless transfers and a long emotional journey, they are now 20 weeks pregnant.

“It hasn’t been a straightforward path creating our family,” Courtney explains. “There’s been heartache alongside happiness. But every step has been worth it to have our beautiful family.”

The right support

A big part of their journey was finding a clinical team they could trust. They chose Fertility First with Genea because they wanted a safe and accepting environment.

“Fertility itself has not been an easy road for us but Fertility First have always been inclusive, approachable, and trustworthy,” Courtney says.

This year Fertility First sponsored the Rainbow Families Float in Mardi Gras and Courtney was thrilled to see the support extend beyond individual families to the broader Rainbow Families community “It shows that they value and celebrate the diversity of the families they help create. Seeing a provider actively supporting community helps create a safer, more inclusive space for families like ours.”

Love makes a family

The Mardi Gras message on their shirts this year was Love Makes a Family. “That love is intentional, fierce and unwavering,” Cyrena says. “It’s what makes our families strong and what helps kids thrive. Watching our kids grow, explore the world, and discover who they are fills our cup every single day. Doing this together as a couple is the most rewarding path we could imagine.”

Genea Fertility is a partner of Rainbow Families. Article independently written by Rainbow Families.