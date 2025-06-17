The 2025 Logies: Where have all the queer people gone?

The nominations for the 2025 Logies have been released this week, featuring very minimal LGBTQIA+ representation and some glaring omissions.

Whilst last year saw queer women shine in the list of nominees for the Australian television awards, this year, it’s a much more stark representation for the community.

This year it appears just four openly LGBTQIA+ people have been nominated across four programs and one film.

Heartbreak High, Miriam, Nugget and The Newsreader represent at the 2025 Logies

When it comes to representation for the LGBTQIA+ community at the Logies in 2025 things are looking a little bleak.

Whilst in previous years it seems we’ve generally had some wins to celebrate, this year with some stellar talent on offer, there’s not much queer content up for the major awards.

Thankfully the community has not been entirely overlooked.

Whilst it’s not always possible to know the identity and background of every actor and writer involved in all the productions, the following have made their voices in the community known and every effort has been made to identify the important LGBTQIA+ voices that make up the film and television landscape in Australia.

Leading the charge for the community in this years awards is the international LGBTQIA+ drama Heartbreak High which has scored three nominations.

Openly bisexual actress Ayesha Madon is nominated for the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama while co-star and LGBTQIA+ ally and advocate Chloé Hayden is also up for the Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actress.

Heartbreak High itself is also nominated for Best Drama Program.

Meanwhile British ex-pat and openly lesbian actress/documentary film maker Miriam Margolyes has been nominated for her series Impossibly Australian in the category of Best Factual or Documentary Program.

This years surprise bisexual Christmas comedy Nugget Is Dead has managed to secure two nominations for its creators.

Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst both co-wrote and starred in this heartwarming Australian queer comedy.

Vic Zerbst, who identifies as non-binary, has been nominated for the lead role of Steph in the hit comedy, Zerbst is nominated alongside Jenna Owen both in the Silver Logie category for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy.

Also of note in the 2025 nominations is The Newsreader, which follows the story of closeted bisexual producer Dale Jennings played by Sam Reid.

Marg Downey and Michelle Lim Davidson have picked up a Silver Logie nod for Best Supporting Actress (however neither of them publicly identify as queer) while the show itself is nominated for Best Drama Program.

Openly queer actor Aisha Dee also returns to the nominee list this year for their role Apple Cider Vinegar scoring a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Invisible Boys, Drag Race Down Under and Swift Street snubbed for 2025 Logies

While there were worthy contenders in the nominees for 2o25 there were certainly some absent names for the 2025 Logies list that have many people scratching their heads.

Most notably is the hit new show Invisible Boys, on Stan.

This groundbreaking new show exploring the lives of four gay teenagers captured the hearts of Australians as it soared to the top of the Stan Australia charts.

The hit show scored rave reviews and delivered incredible performances by the whole cast, however failed to pick up a single nomination, despite still qualifying at the end of the eligibility period.

Meanwhile the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under aired with its highest rated and most popular season yet with new host Michelle Visage.

However neither Visage nor regular host Rhys Nicholson picked up a nod for their roles or anything at all for the program and the incredibly talented cast that made up the 2024 season.

This is a stark contrast to 2023 which saw season two contestant Kween Kong make history as the first drag queen to be nominated for a Logie, Drag Race Down Under was also nominated for Most Outstanding Entertainment Program in the same year.

Queer woman Tanzyn Crawford who plays Elsie in the diverse and LGBTQIA+ rich new series Swift Street was also notably absent from the 2025 nominees.

There are of course countless other talented actors, writers, directors and creatives involved in a myriad of programs that have not been included in the list of the 2025 nominees.

Whilst the Logies have been never been the pinnacle of representation for our community it seems this year there is a stark absence of representation, especially with some bold, innovative and incredible talent on offer.

The full list of nominees for 2025 is available to view here.