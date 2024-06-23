Queer Women Shine in 2024 Logies List, Drag Race Snubbed

The 2024 Logies nominees have officially been revealed today with a notable exclusion from this years list.

However a handful of queer women have taken the spotlight for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Meanwhile one major nominee from 2023 is nowhere to be seen.

Queer women shine in 2024 Logies list

Australia has a plethora of queer talent on offer, including numerous shows featuring and focussing on LGBTQIA+ talent.

This years nominees feature some notable queer talent with several of Australia’s leading queer women taking the spotlight in the 2024 list.

Leading the list of nominees is Aisha Dee who has been nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in Safe Home, which was also nominated for best mini series or televmovie.

The openly queer actress began her Australian television career in the Saddle Club many decades ago. She has had a steady career since then, most recently appearing in The Bold Type for four years.

Australian comedy Deadloch has managed to secure two nominations for the leading women in the program.

Kate Box and Madeleine Sami who co-star together are both nominated as Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for their work in the program.

Both are openly queer women, with Box being well known for her extensive career in Australian film and television, including the recent series of Wentworth. Madeleine Sami has also had an extensive career in New Zealand and was previously married to singer-songwriter Ladyhawke.

Deadloch was also nominated for Best Scripted Comedy Program and whilst he didn’t receive a nomination himself, the program does also feature openly gay Australian comedian Tom Ballard in the role of police officer Sven Alderman.

Also of note in the 2024 nominations is The Newsreader, which follows the story of closeted bisexual producer Dale Jennings played by Sam Reid.

The ABC Drama has scored nominations for Sam Reid and Anna Torv as Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama respectively. Michelle Lim Davidson also scored a nomination for Best Supporting Actress while the program was nominated for Best Drama Program.

Drag Race Down Under snubbed from 2024 Logies

Most notably missing from the list of nominees for 2024 is Drag Race Down Under.

The US mothership of the program has landed a whopping 27 Primetime Emmy Awards in its history and last year was the first time the program had scored a nomination at the Logies.

In fact 2023 saw season two contestant Kween Kong make history as the first drag queen to be nominated for a Logie. Drag Race Down Under was also nominated for Most Outstanding Entertainment Program in the same year.

However this year the program and its stars are nowhere to be seen in the list of nominees. The Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight however, managed to make a nomination in the same category.

After a fabulous third season which saw Isis Avis Loren take the crown and with season four having wrapped filming with Michelle Visage as the new host, it’s surprising news for the hit show.

Who will take home the Gold Logie?

Whilst the list of names vying for the Gold Logie is fairly standard, with most of the names appearing most every year, it seems the youngest of the Irwin clan will likely take the crown on his first outing.

Robert Irwin has been nominated for his time as host of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, which has cemented him as a star in the Australian television landscape.

Robert has won the hearts of many Australians during many television appearances in recent years. He even caught quite a lot of attention for his appearance at Melbourne Fashion Week recently.

A win for young Robert in 2024 is likely on the cards.

Robert is up for the Gold Logie against Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Julia Morris, Larry Emdur, Sonia Kruger and LGBTQIA+ Ally Tony Armstrong.

You can view the full list of nominees online at the official Logies website.