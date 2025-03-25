Medusa VII: Trans Visibility Party

Tamuz Ellazam
March 25, 2025
Medusa VII: Trans Visibility Party
Medusa in partnership with The Bank bring you a fully free night of Trans Visibility, community and celebration, when it’s more needed than ever before. Join host Joe Mansour (They/Them) and a full lineup of trans drag, burlesque and performance artists, including Salem Serene (They/Them), Dic Pik (They/Him), Lyla Joy (She/Her) and Man Oeuvre (He/Him), DJs 3Boody (They/ Them) and Yvngcweed (He /Him). From the creators to staff, performers and even the photographer, Medusa is an event made by and for the community. Somewhere you can embrace your true self and your uniqueness in a safe and inclusive space.

When: March 29, 2025, 9pm–3am
Where: The Bank, 324 King Street, Newtown
Tickets: Free (booking encouraged)
Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.

