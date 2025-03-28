CERES Queer Weed Dating

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 28, 2025
CERES is an iconic Melbourne institution: an urban farm, environmental education centre, community garden and hub of social enterprise, and now, it might just be the place where love blooms! As the seasons turn, so too may your luck in love at Queer Weed Dating, where you can find companionship at Joe’s Market Garden. Come along and enjoy a brief tour of the farm, take home some seasonal treats, enjoy coffee and snacks for purchase at the Farm Gate, and maybe find a special someone among the abundance.

And if you’re in your 20s and 30s and seeking love in your age bracket, there’s not long to wait for a special 20s and 30s only weed dating on May 3rd, so maybe you can find a cutie to join you in the queue at your local polling station after…

When: April 5, 2025 10.30am – 12.30 pm
Where: Joe’s Market Garden, CERES, Edna Grove, Coburg
Tickets: $25–$30 plus a booking fee

**This event is 18+ only**

