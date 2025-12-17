Holden Sheppard Reveals Invisible Boys Sequel Could Get A TV Adaptation

Holden Sheppard has revealed the cover and synopsis of the long awaited sequel of his hit book Invisible Boys, revealing details about the lives of his much loved characters.

Sheppard made the announcement on social media this week, it follows the huge success of the television adaptation of the award winning book.

He has also revealed that while the television adaptation of Invisible Boys is now complete, there is a possibility Yeah The Boys may get its on screen debut as well.

Holden Sheppard reveals what life is like for Charlie, Zeke and Hammer

Holden Sheppard took to socials this week to share the excitement of the cover reveal for Yeah The Boys.

After a successful launch of his third novel, King Of Dirt, Sheppard has been teasing the upcoming details for the Invisible Boys sequel, now giving fans some exciting updates on the lives of their favourite characters.

“Seven years after escaping their rural hometown, the boys – Charlie, Zeke and Hammer – are back, though not as we left them,” he shared online from the official blurb, sharing that it wasn’t all happily ever after for the trio.

“Charlie’s fighting spirit has faded as he’s struggled to make it as a punk musician in Perth.”

“The opening of a new gay bar by Curtis and Ahmed, an older gay couple who have become Charlie’s mentors, offers him a different way to make his mark – but the bar’s opponents have other ideas.”

“Zeke is lost. He knows what he stands against.”

“The closeted life and conventional success his strict Italian parents demanded of him, but doesn’t know what he stands for.

“He surprises himself by joining a gay footy team: is it the mistake his friends think it is, or will playing footy finally give him what he’s always wanted?

“Hammer has it all – fame and fortune as a star football player – or so he thinks.

“He’s still closeted and can’t stand the AFL stuffing diversity initiatives like Pride Round down everyone’s throats, especially his.

“But when he opens his mouth, he ignites a furore that throws all the boys’ lives into chaos.

“Unapologetic and unforgettable, this is the story of three boys finding their way back to each other, and finding their own ways to become men.”

Holden went on to reveal the sequel will be released in the first half of 2026 and shared news that pre-orders are already available.

“The follow-up novel to INVISIBLE BOYS will be in stores May 2026 – just over 4 months from now, and pre-orders are now open!”

Will Yeah The Boys make it to television?

Ever since Invisible Boys finished airing on Stan Australia everyone has been asking the same question, especially after it picked up two AACTA nominations this month.

Will there be a second season?

Following the announcement of the Yeah The Boys cover Holden told The Star Observer about the fate of his popular series, revealing that while Invisible Boys has finished as its own series, Yeah The Boys could have a new life all of its own.

Will there be a second season of Invisible Boys?

I’m really proud of what the team accomplished with Invisible Boys. It’s an incredible series and truly does justice to my novel and the characters I created – from the writing to the acting, it’s just so good and I can’t speak highly enough of it. I am very grateful to, and proud of, the whole cast and crew who brought my story to life – it is a dream come true. Invisible Boys was a limited series, with a self-contained storyline, and is now complete. At this stage, there won’t be a second season with that title.

You’ve written a sequel to Invisible Boys, but they didn’t purchase the rights to Yeah the Boys at the same time?

Invisible Boys was commissioned long before Yeah the Boys was written.

Does that mean Yeah the Boys won’t be made into a television series?

Yeah the Boys is a companion novel to Invisible Boys. Whilst the lead characters are the same, it’s set seven years after Invisible Boys, explores darker themes, targets a much older audience, and is considered standalone. It’s too early to know about a potential television series (the book isn’t even published yet!), but there is definitely the opportunity for an adaptation of Yeah the Boys as a series or film. I own the film and TV rights for Yeah the Boys, and I’m excited for the possibility of working with a production company to bring this book to screens.

Would the lead actors from Invisible Boys return for Yeah the Boys?

It’s too soon to say, and I can’t speak for the actors. It would totally depend on their schedules in the future and whether they all want to come back. For what it’s worth, I truly love their work and would definitely be open to all the Invisible Boys actors reprising their roles in Yeah the Boys in future – I would love to see that, and I think the fans would love it, too. But it’s too soon to say.

Yeah The Boys will be released nationally in May 2026 and is available to pre-order now.