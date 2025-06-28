Short Stories And Memoirs: Entries Open for LGBTQIA+ Writers

Books Entertainment National News News
Michael James
June 28, 2025
Short Stories And Memoirs: Entries Open for LGBTQIA+ Writers

Entries are now open for some exciting and prestigious writing opportunities for LGBTQIA+ writers around the country.

Celebrating both creative story writing and non-fiction works these two opportunities are another chance for LGBTQIA+ writers to have their work showcased.

Opportunities for LGBTQIA+ writers

LGBTQIA+ voices in literature continue to have an important place in our cultural landscape and now more than ever we are seeing a wonderful and diverse range of stories being told.

This week two more opportunities have arise for LGBTQIA+ writers to submit their work in Australia.

Entries are now open for the Peter Blazey Fellowship which will see the winner walk away with a fellowship worth $20,000 this year.

The fellowship calls for writing that is in the “non-fiction fields of biography, autobiography, memoir and life writing.”

Launched by the Hon. Justice Michael Kirby in 2004 the fellowship honours the legacy of trailblazing journalist, advocate and biographer Peter Blazey.

Last year the fellowship was awarded to Ju Bavyka, a trailblazing non-binary writer, visual artist, and community organiser.

Bavyka’s manuscript explores themes of queer desire, migration, transition, and intergenerational relationships, weaving personal narratives with broader cultural observations across Kazakhstan, Germany, and Australia.

Applications for the Peter Blazey Fellowship close on August 11, 2025 and can be submitted through the University Of Melbourne, details are available online. 

For LGBTQIA+ writers who enjoy a much shorter story entries are now open for the outstanding LGBTQIA+ short story competition.

With $1,000 up for grabs for first prize, writers are encouraged to submit stories of up to 750 words or less.

The theme for the competition this year is  “Are We There Yet” with writers encouraged to interpret and explore the theme in their own unique way.

Entires for the competition close on August 31.

On top of the $1,000 first prize there are eight other prizes on offer, entries to the competition are free.

Submissions can be made at outstandingstories.net

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Brisbane Community Shines At The 64th Annual Queens Ball Awards
June 29, 2025 | Staff Writers

Brisbane Community Shines At The 64th Annual Queens Ball Awards
News Queensland News
US Lawmakers Propose ‘Equality Day’ to Honour LGBTQIA+ Legal Victories
June 28, 2025 | Michael James

US Lawmakers Propose ‘Equality Day’ to Honour LGBTQIA+ Legal Victories
International News
Victorian Gov’t Announces LGBTQIA+ Community Grant Recipients
June 28, 2025 | Michael James

Victorian Gov’t Announces LGBTQIA+ Community Grant Recipients
News Victorian News
Am I The Drama? Cardi B Denies New Album’s ‘Drag Race’ Links
June 27, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Am I The Drama? Cardi B Denies New Album’s ‘Drag Race’ Links
Entertainment
Kookaburras Hockey Team Wears Rainbow Socks To Support Gay Teammate During Pride Month
June 27, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Kookaburras Hockey Team Wears Rainbow Socks To Support Gay Teammate During Pride Month
National News News
Indian High Court Rules Trans Women Are Women
June 27, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Indian High Court Rules Trans Women Are Women
International News