US Lawmakers Propose ‘Equality Day’ to Honour LGBTQIA+ Legal Victories

Two U.S. politicians have proposed creating a new national day called “Equality Day” to celebrate major legal wins for the LGBTQIA+ community on June 26.

Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene have introduced a resolution that would officially recognise June 26 as a day to mark progress in LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States.

Equality Day: June 26

The proposed date for the US “Equality Day” was chosen because it marks the anniversaries of three important rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, that significantly advanced LGBTQIA+ rights.

In 2003, Lawrence v. Texas struck down laws that made same-sex relationships illegal in several U.S. states. A decade later, in 2013, United States v. Windsor overturned a law that had prevented the federal government from recognising same-sex marriages. Then in 2015, Obergefell v. Hodges made marriage equality legal in all 50 U.S. states. Together, these rulings reshaped the legal landscape for LGBTQIA+ Americans.

These rulings were celebrated as major steps forward. However, the Equality Day proposal comes at a time when LGBTQIA+ rights in the U.S. are facing new political pressure. In recent years, some conservative politicians and judges have suggested revisiting these decisions. One of the current U.S. Supreme Court judges, Clarence Thomas, said in 2022 that the court should reconsider the rulings on same-sex marriage and other related rights.

Although no legal cases are currently moving to overturn marriage equality, nine U.S. states have introduced symbolic resolutions asking the court to do so. These resolutions do not have any legal power, but they show that some lawmakers still oppose LGBTQIA+ rights.

Senator Baldwin said, “Today, we honor the giants who came before us in the fight for a more equal country and celebrate the progress we have made. But, we cannot mistake our progress for victory.”

Congresswoman DelBene added, “In the face of active attacks and restrictive Supreme Court judgements, we must commemorate the monumental rulings that advanced LGBTQ+ equality over the past twenty-two years. By honoring our past victories, we remember why we fight for freedom and justice in the first place.”

Equality Day could serve as an opportunity for both celebration and education. It would give schools, community organisations and media a chance to remember key moments in LGBTQIA+ history and explain why those changes still matter.

By marking June 26 each year, supporters hope to keep LGBTQIA+ legal rights front of mind, especially at a time when they could come under threat again.