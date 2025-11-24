Jonathan Bailey Surprises Audience At Sydney ‘Wicked’ Screening

Lydia Jupp
November 24, 2025
Image: Universal Pictures/TikTok

A handful of lucky fans got the surprise of a lifetime when Jonathan Bailey casually showed up to a screening of Wicked: For Good in a Sydney cinema over the weekend.

Cinema-goers at Darling Harbour’s IMAX Theatre got to see the sexiest man alive in the flesh Sunday night, with radio host Kent “Smallzy” Small teaming up with Universal Pictures to bring the star Down Under.

“You wouldn’t believe who I found just hanging outside the cinema,” Smallzy told the crowd before Bailey walked out to delighted screaming, with a few fans up the back giving him a rightly deserved standing ovation.

It’s the first time Bailey’s been back to Australia since Wicked began its worldwide press tour here last November, this time bringing some of his family members along for the trip.

“I’ve just landed in Aus,” Bailey said in a video recorded just before he made his appearance. “I’ve missed it so much, so I wanted to return to the real land of Oz.”

“I’m really excited to surprise a few people, but it’s always lovely to be back in Sydney and it’s always lovely to support Wicked: For Good.”

The now, very real prospect of running into Bailey at a Wicked screening adds a bit of adrenaline to an otherwise casual trip to the cinema. If you see me looking absolutely devastating at the Dendy this week, you’ll know why.

Stepping back from the spotlight

Probably one of the biggest films of the year, Wicked: For Good sees Bailey play Fiyero, in one of his last roles before he takes a break from acting to focus on his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund.

Launched in June 2024, the charity aims to funnel resources into grassroots and global LGBTQ+ initiatives, particularly in spaces where funding is scarce.

This year, the Fund released a limited-edition pink-framed sunglasses collection with British eyewear brand Cubitts, in a sly reference to Bailey’s viral slutty little glasses.

“There’s so many people that want to do brilliant stuff who feel like they can’t,” he told People, “and I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment. So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

