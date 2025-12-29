The Lost Shirtless Scene From Wicked With Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater Has Fans Frothing

For reasons unknown the creators of Wicked have released a tantalising lost scene from the film that features Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater shirtless and flexing in the forest.

Entertainment Tonight dropped the lost clip online this weekend and fans are frothing over the lost content.

The two minute clip was designed to show the progressive friendship between the five lead characters, but incidentally revealed much more.

The Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater deleted scene

You would think after making over $1 billion at the box office we had seen all we could of the Wicked films and their stars Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater.

Bailey even went on to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 and the top box office grossing star of the year.

Apparently fans still needed more.

As with any blockbuster movie, no matter how long the make them, there are always going to be scenes that end up on the cutting room floor.

Once such scene involved Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater and was set to take place after the song Popular.

Despite the focal point of the clip being the evolution of their friendship, the fact that Bailey and Slater end up shirtless in the clip fast became the centre of attention.

Fans knew the clip existed long before with Bowen Yang, who plays Pfannee in the films, discussing the clip in a podcast with Trisha Paytas.

Bowen Yang says there is a deleted Wicked scene with Fiyero and Boq, featuring a shirtless Jonathan Bailey. pic.twitter.com/jydKGWSnGF — The Wicked Source (@TheWickedSource) December 10, 2024

The full clip shows the five characters Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), Boq (Ethan Slater) and Nessa (Marissa Bode) as they depart the school grounds and head out for a day in the forest together.

Underscored by the Dancing Through Life music they are seen setting up a for a picnic in the woods together, that quickly turns into a competition for the attention of Glinda and Elphaba by Fiyero and Boq.

As Boq prepares to start cutting some wood, Fiyero beats him to it as he rips off his shirt, revealing his chiseled body, drawing the attention of the young witches.

Not prepared to be outdone by Fiyero, Boq swiftly rips off his shirt defiantly as all three women look on at the revelation that Boq is also incredibly ripped.

Little else happens in the clip as the five settle for a picnic and lay around in the sun, but it’s enough to have all of the internet talking.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been frothing as the memes and retweets of the clip have circulated over the weekend.

And the overall response?

No-one is complaining, except that they missed out on this delightful little treat in the first film.

i can’t believe they deleted so many scenes that built their friendships😭(also the one where jonathan bailey takes his shirt off) pic.twitter.com/bieujy4crj — ariana gallery🫧 (@supernaturalagb) December 29, 2025

omfg they released jonathan bailey’s deleted shirtless scene from wicked for good… pic.twitter.com/PVz4HgjlvA — ✰ (@MENin4K) December 26, 2025

INJECT THIS DELETED SHIRTLESS FIYERO SCENE INTO MY VEINS pic.twitter.com/HhRS57H3dD — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) December 26, 2025

when jonathan bailey started undoing his top https://t.co/bHjZKlx7bC pic.twitter.com/2ON4pliy0s — kari 💌 (@oldlvrscinema) December 26, 2025