Lesbian Space Princess Takes Home Two Wins At The AACTA Awards

The hit independent animated film, Lesbian Space Princess, has walked away with two prestigious film awards this week.

After receiving an impressive seven nominations at the 2026 AACTA Awards they still managed to pick up two awards.

It’s another huge recognition for the Adelaide trio behind the film.

A huge win for Lesbian Space Princess

Leela Varghese, Emma Hough Hobbs and producer Tom Phillips are the creative trio behind Lesbian Space Princess, which has already won awards and major funding opportunities.

The quirky independent film has been described as “queer as fuck” and a bold and unapologetic cartoon odyssey.

“Somewhere in the swirling depths of a gay-laxy far far away, far beyond the reach of heteronormative expectations, a space princess is on a mission” reads the film description.

“Armed with courage, heart, and an undeniable queer energy, she embarks on a dazzling journey to rescue her ex-girlfriend from the clutches of the dastardly ‘Straight White Maliens’.”

The film caught plenty of attention as it secured seven AACTA award nominations this year including, Best Film, Best Indie Film, Best Direction In Film, Best Screenplay In Film, Best Production Design In Film, Best Original Score In Film and Best Original Song. It was a lot of nominations for the film and all eyes were on them as the night approached.

Ultimately they picked both the AACTA Award for Best Indie Film and also walked away with the Award for Best Original Song for the song Here I Go at the awards ceremony on the Gold Coast on Friday.

It was also recently announced that the film is now available to view on Netflix.

Invisible Boys misses out on AACTA Awards

Lesbian Space Princess wasn’t the only LGBTQIA+ production fans had their eyes on at the awards ceremony.

The hit television show Invisible Boys was up for two awards on its own as it competed for Best Miniseries and Best Editing In Television for episode 9, Bees.

“I’m truly so stoked to see the TV series adaptation of Invisible Boys nominated for not one but two AACTA awards! The show truly did justice to my novel, and I am so grateful for it” author of the Invisible Boys novel, Holden Sheppard, told The Star Observer at the time.

On top of the nominations for the show itself one of the stars, Joseph Zada found himself nominated for both the AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Actor and the AACTA Audience Choice Award for Rabanne Breakthrough Artist.

Zada was recently cast in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise On The Reaping, which he advised reporters on the red carpet he has already finished filming.

Sadly Invisible Boys and Zada didn’t take home any awards on the night after facing some tough competition with Apple Cider Vinegar and Narrow Road To The Deep North beating it in both categories.

Invisible Boys is available to stream on Stan.