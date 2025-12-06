Lesbian Space Princess Lands Huge Award Nominations

Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
December 6, 2025
Lesbian Space Princess Lands Huge Award Nominations
Image: Photo: Film stills from Lesbian Space Princess

Lesbian Space Princess has picked up a massive seven nominations at the upcoming AACTA awards in 2026.

It’s been a huge year for the independent queer film that has garnered plenty of attention and support.

Now the film is up for several awards that include, Best Film, Best Indie Film and Best Direction in Film.

Lesbian Space Princess
Photo: A still from Lesbian Space Princess.

Seven nominations for Lesbian Space Princess

Described as “queer as fuck” Lesbian Space Princess is a bold and unapologetic cartoon odyssey.

“Somewhere in the swirling depths of a gay-laxy far far away, far beyond the reach of heteronormative expectations, a space princess is on a mission.”

“Armed with courage, heart, and an undeniable queer energy, she embarks on a dazzling journey to rescue her ex-girlfriend from the clutches of the dastardly ‘Straight White Maliens’.”

Leela Varghese, Emma Hough Hobbs and producer Tom Phillips, who all hail from Adelaide, are the creative brains behind this small film project with big dreams.

The trio went on to land $10,000 in funding for film from the Queer Screen Completion Fund with the juding panel saying saying the film was a stand out and ‘a worthy winner’.

They even went on to win the prestigious Teddy Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, Berlinale.

But it’s Australia’s night of nights for film and television that has seen all eyes firmly trained on Lesbian Space Princess.

Among a very tough pool of nominees announced for the AACTA awards this year the film and its creators have picked up a whopping seven nominations.

This puts them close to some of the highest nominated productions, some of which they are competing against such as Apple Cider Vinegar (18), The Narrow Road to the Deep North (12), Bring Her Back (12), Mystery Road (10), The Correspondent (10) and Kangaroo (8).

The full list of nominations are below, winners of the 2026 AACTA Awards will be announced during the AACTA festival during February 4 – 8 on the Gold Coast.

  • AACTA Award for Best FilmLesbian Space Princess (Tom Phillips)

  • AACTA Award for Best Indie FilmLesbian Space Princess (Tom Phillips)

  • AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film — Emma Hough Hobbs & Leela Varghese

  • AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film — Emma Hough Hobbs & Leela Varghese

  • AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film — Emma Hough Hobbs

  • AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film — Michael Darren

  • AACTA Award for Best Original SongHere I Go (Leela Varghese, Gemma Chua-Tran, Michael Darren)

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Lady Gaga Aussie Shows Ban Gifts And Signs, But Pride Flags Are Allowed
December 6, 2025 | Michael James

Lady Gaga Aussie Shows Ban Gifts And Signs, But Pride Flags Are Allowed
Celebrity Entertainment Music News
Plane Jane Throws Shade At Drag Race Season 18 Cast
December 6, 2025 | Michael James

Plane Jane Throws Shade At Drag Race Season 18 Cast
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Invisible Boys Scores Impressive Double ACCTA Nominations
December 6, 2025 | Michael James

Invisible Boys Scores Impressive Double ACCTA Nominations
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Sandra Bernhard Is Coming To Australia — And She Feels More Radical Than Ever
December 5, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Sandra Bernhard Is Coming To Australia — And She Feels More Radical Than Ever
Celebrity Entertainment Features Sponsored Content
City Of Sydney Denies Oxtravaganza 2026 Funding Application
December 5, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

City Of Sydney Denies Oxtravaganza 2026 Funding Application
New South Wales News News
UK’s Women’s Institute Adopts Supreme Court Definition Of Woman, Accepts Trans Men
December 5, 2025 | Sofie Rasmussen

UK’s Women’s Institute Adopts Supreme Court Definition Of Woman, Accepts Trans Men
International News