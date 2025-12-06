Lesbian Space Princess Lands Huge Award Nominations

Lesbian Space Princess has picked up a massive seven nominations at the upcoming AACTA awards in 2026.

It’s been a huge year for the independent queer film that has garnered plenty of attention and support.

Now the film is up for several awards that include, Best Film, Best Indie Film and Best Direction in Film.

Seven nominations for Lesbian Space Princess

Described as “queer as fuck” Lesbian Space Princess is a bold and unapologetic cartoon odyssey.

“Somewhere in the swirling depths of a gay-laxy far far away, far beyond the reach of heteronormative expectations, a space princess is on a mission.”

“Armed with courage, heart, and an undeniable queer energy, she embarks on a dazzling journey to rescue her ex-girlfriend from the clutches of the dastardly ‘Straight White Maliens’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesbian Space Princess (@lesbianspaceprincessfilm)

Leela Varghese, Emma Hough Hobbs and producer Tom Phillips, who all hail from Adelaide, are the creative brains behind this small film project with big dreams.

The trio went on to land $10,000 in funding for film from the Queer Screen Completion Fund with the juding panel saying saying the film was a stand out and ‘a worthy winner’.

But it’s Australia’s night of nights for film and television that has seen all eyes firmly trained on Lesbian Space Princess.

Among a very tough pool of nominees announced for the AACTA awards this year the film and its creators have picked up a whopping seven nominations.

This puts them close to some of the highest nominated productions, some of which they are competing against such as Apple Cider Vinegar (18), The Narrow Road to the Deep North (12), Bring Her Back (12), Mystery Road (10), The Correspondent (10) and Kangaroo (8).

The full list of nominations are below, winners of the 2026 AACTA Awards will be announced during the AACTA festival during February 4 – 8 on the Gold Coast.

AACTA Award for Best Film — Lesbian Space Princess (Tom Phillips)

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film — Lesbian Space Princess (Tom Phillips)

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film — Emma Hough Hobbs & Leela Varghese

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film — Emma Hough Hobbs & Leela Varghese

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film — Emma Hough Hobbs

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film — Michael Darren

AACTA Award for Best Original Song — Here I Go (Leela Varghese, Gemma Chua-Tran, Michael Darren)