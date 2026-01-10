Over $1 Million Raised For Family Of ICE Shooting Victim Renee Good As New Footage Emerges
In just two days a staggering $1.5 million has been raised for the family of Renee Good following her death in the US this week.
Good was killed when she was shot by an United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.
Footage of her wife sobbing in the street after the incident quickly went viral.
New footage of Renee Good shooting emerges
The world was shocked last week when video of the fatal shooting surfaced showing an SUV stopped in the roadway before moving forward with its wheels turned to get out of the way, after which, an ICE agent is seen firing multiple shots. The vehicle was then seen striking parked cars and a pole.
Harrowing footage of the victims wife followed as she was seen sobbing “They killed my wife. I don’t know what to do,” she said as she sobbed throughout the video.
“We stopped to videotape, and they shot her in the head” she said.
In response a DHS spokesperson said the officer fired after commands were issued and the situation was assessed as a threat, and said several ICE officers were injured during the incident. The department characterised the shooting of Good as an act of self-defence, and even and labeled her actions before shots were fired as “domestic terrorism.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey refuted the claims of self defence at the time “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly, [the self-defence framing] is bullshit,” Frey said at the news conference.
“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed” he continued.
“I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here… You are doing exactly the opposite [of creating safety]. People are being hurt.”
Now new footage of the incident has emerged which shows the final moments before the incident.
In what appears to be a body cam or handheld footage from the officer Renee Good is seen sitting in her car talking to the immigration officer.
The officer circles the car as he films it while Rebecca Good can be seen filming the interaction outside of the car.
“It’s OK, we don’t change our [license] plates every morning, just so you know,” Rebecca says.
“It’ll be the same plate when you talk to us later, that’s fine, US citizens.”
“You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead” she says.
As Rebecca attempts to get back into the car the officer says “Get out of the f**king car” and she instructs Renee to “drive baby, drive, drive.”
The footage then indicates that the officer was clipped by the car as he falls to the ground and the footage blurs, before the car is seen driving into a light post and the officer is heard calling her a “fucking bitch.”
In the wake of the incident friends, family and supporters from around the world have come together to support Rebecca and the couples six year old son.
Two days ago the official Gofundme page was establish for the family and within that time $1,503,533 was raised, far exceeding the goal of $50,000.
“First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family” she said.
“This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her.”
Rebecca spoke of the love and kindness of her wife and her belief in the good things in the world and spoke of their choice to move to Minnesota.
“Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”
“Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow. Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole.”
“Like people have done across place and time, we moved to make a better life for ourselves. We chose Minnesota to make our home. Our whole extended road trip here, we held hands in the car while our son drew all over the windows to pass the time and the miles.”
“What we found when we got here was a vibrant and welcoming community, we made friends and spread joy. And while any place we were together was home, there was a strong shared sense here in Minneapolis that we were looking out for each other. Here, I had finally found peace and safe harbor. That has been taken from me forever.”
Rebecca revealed Renee was a mother of three, with her son having already lost his father, vowing she would continue to raise him as Renee would have intended.
“We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness. Renee lived this belief every day. She is pure love. She is pure joy. She is pure sunshine.”
“On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns.”
“Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.”
“We thank you for the privacy you are granting our family as we grieve. We thank you for ensuring that Renee’s legacy is one of kindness and love. We honor her memory by living her values: rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”
