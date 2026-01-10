Over $1 Million Raised For Family Of ICE Shooting Victim Renee Good As New Footage Emerges

In just two days a staggering $1.5 million has been raised for the family of Renee Good following her death in the US this week.

Good was killed when she was shot by an United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

Footage of her wife sobbing in the street after the incident quickly went viral.

New footage of Renee Good shooting emerges

The world was shocked last week when video of the fatal shooting surfaced showing an SUV stopped in the roadway before moving forward with its wheels turned to get out of the way, after which, an ICE agent is seen firing multiple shots. The vehicle was then seen striking parked cars and a pole.

Harrowing footage of the victims wife followed as she was seen sobbing “They killed my wife. I don’t know what to do,” she said as she sobbed throughout the video.

“We stopped to videotape, and they shot her in the head” she said.

In response a DHS spokesperson said the officer fired after commands were issued and the situation was assessed as a threat, and said several ICE officers were injured during the incident. The department characterised the shooting of Good as an act of self-defence, and even and labeled her actions before shots were fired as “domestic terrorism.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey refuted the claims of self defence at the time “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly, [the self-defence framing] is bullshit,” Frey said at the news conference.

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed” he continued.

“I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here… You are doing exactly the opposite [of creating safety]. People are being hurt.”

ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1gfFC0Le6Q — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Now new footage of the incident has emerged which shows the final moments before the incident.

In what appears to be a body cam or handheld footage from the officer Renee Good is seen sitting in her car talking to the immigration officer.

The officer circles the car as he films it while Rebecca Good can be seen filming the interaction outside of the car.

“It’s OK, we don’t change our [license] plates every morning, just so you know,” Rebecca says.

“It’ll be the same plate when you talk to us later, that’s fine, US citizens.”

“You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead” she says.

As Rebecca attempts to get back into the car the officer says “Get out of the f**king car” and she instructs Renee to “drive baby, drive, drive.”

The footage then indicates that the officer was clipped by the car as he falls to the ground and the footage blurs, before the car is seen driving into a light post and the officer is heard calling her a “fucking bitch.”

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

In the wake of the incident friends, family and supporters from around the world have come together to support Rebecca and the couples six year old son.

Two days ago the official Gofundme page was establish for the family and within that time $1,503,533 was raised, far exceeding the goal of $50,000.

“Please support the widow and family of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother. Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed” reads the official GoFundMe page

However with such an overwhelming response one of the organisers, Mattie Weiss, has advised they have now closed the page, Weiss posted a message thanking the community for their support.

“Thank you for your generosity. We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family. If you’re looking to donate, we encourage you to support others in need. We’re truly grateful” he wrote.

Weiss then went on to post a statement on behalf of Rebecca, the wife of Renee Good.