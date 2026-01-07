‘They Killed My Wife’: Shock & Protest As ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman in Minneapolis

A woman fatally shot by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal enforcement operation in south Minneapolis has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen and mother.

Video of the encounter shows an SUV stopped in the roadway before moving forward with its wheels turned to get out of the way, after which, an ICE agent fired multiple shots. The vehicle then struck parked cars and a pole.

Good was transported to hospital and later died from her injuries.

Good was identified by her mother, Donna Ganger, who said to the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter lived with her partner and children, and was not involved in protests or any activity confronting ICE agents.

Some outlets have reported that Good was there as a legal observer, which has not been verified.

Another video released on social media shortly after shows a distraught woman sitting in the snow and sobbing, and telling the person videoing that ICE “killed [her] wife”.

“They killed my wife. I don’t know what to do,” the woman says at the scene, sobbing throughout the video. “We stopped to videotape, and they shot her in the head.”

The Department of Homeland Security said an ICE officer discharged his firearm after Good’s vehicle allegedly moved toward agents, intending harm.

A DHS spokesperson said the officer fired after commands were issued and the situation was assessed as a threat, and said several ICE officers were injured during the incident. The department characterised the shooting of Good as an act of self-defence, and even and labeled her actions before shots were fired as “domestic terrorism.”

Minneapolis mayor calls self-defence framing “bullshit” and tells ICE to “get the fuck out”

However, local authorities and politicians are disputing the federal agency’s description of events — with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey furious during a press conference.

“Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly, [the self-defence framing] is bullshit,” Frey said at the news conference. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

Frey didn’t mince words: “I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here… You are doing exactly the opposite [of creating safety]. People are being hurt.”

ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1gfFC0Le6Q — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also criticised the broader federal operation surrounding the incident, saying, “What we are seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines and conflict.” Walz said the state did not require additional federal deployment.

Crowd reactions recorded at scene as investigation into ICE shooting begins

Footage recorded after the shooting captured protest and furious crowd responses near the police perimeter, with people heard shouting “Shame! Shame! Shame!” and “ICE out of Minnesota.”

NOTE: Some viewers may find the footage below difficult to watch.

It is absolutely disgusting to see people defending the Minneapolis ICE Officer who killed a woman in cold blood You can deny all you want, yet the woman was leaving the scene (she probably panicked) She didn’t touch the officer. Stop lying TRUMP – HER BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS pic.twitter.com/XCQe8zBXSl — Lara (@TradingLara) January 7, 2026

State and federal authorities, including local law enforcement and federal investigative agencies, have confirmed that an investigation into the shooting is underway.

No further details have been released at time of publication.