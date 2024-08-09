Former Teacher Tim Walz Protected His LGBT Students From Homophobic Bullies

Former students of Tim Walz – who Kamala Harris picked as her Vice Presidential nominee in the 2024 US election – have shared their stories about his powerful impact on them when he was a teacher and football coach in the 90s. Their heartwarming stories include Walz providing fierce allyship to several young LGBTQI+ people while they were at school, and even protecting them from homophobic bullies.

Earlier this week it was announced that Tim Walz would be the Vice Presidential running mate for Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

When the announcement was made, Walz’ extensive and admirable track record as an ally to the LGBTQI+ community was quickly revealed.

Part of this substantial record of allyship went back decades, and included his previous career as a teacher – where he made a lasting impression on the lives of young queer people that he taught and coached.

Walz’: an impressive history as a teacher & fierce LGBT ally

The announcement that he would join the Presidential race as Kamala Harris’ VP pick revealed Tim Walz’ impressive range of achievements, including his time in the National Guard and his time as the Governor of Minnesota.

But it appears that some of his most impactful work with the LGBTQI+ community was during his time as a teacher in the ’90s.

In approximately 1990, Tim Walz began his career as a high school teacher and football coach, a career that would leave behind a lasting legacy for queer students, one he probably never expected when he began.

Upon announcing Walz as her running mate Kamala Harris reflected on the importance of his work in schools.

Referencing his time as a coach and teacher she stated:

“Tim wasn’t only a role model on the football field.

“Around that same time, Coach Walz was approached by a student in his social studies class.

“The young man was one of the first openly gay students at the school and was hoping to start a Gay-Straight Alliance at a time, at a time when acceptance was difficult to find for LGBTQ students,” she continued.

“Tim knew the message that it would send to have a football coach get involved.

“So he signed up to be the group’s faculty advisor, and as students have said, he made the school a safe place for everybody.”

Following Kamala Harris’ powerful statement, several of Walz’ former students have come forward to share their stories of how he helped shape their lives.

Despite decades passing since Walz was his teacher, former student Jacob Reitan says that the impact Walz had on him has never been forgotten.

“Both Tim and Gwen [his wife] were incredibly supportive of their gay students.”

“They modelled values of inclusivity and respect that helped not just me — I was bullied in high school — but it also, I think, helped the bully.”

“It showed the bully a better path forward.”

Reitan revealed his thoughts following the announcement of Walz’s candidacy, backing his run for Vice President.

“On the first day of class, [Gwen] stood up and said that this was a safe place for LGBT students,” Reitan told the Washington Post. “It meant the world to me.”

“I had never heard a teacher from the front of the classroom talk about gay and lesbian issues.”

“My heart was literally beating out of my chest.”

He would later approach Walz to assist him in starting the Gay-Straight Alliance at Mankato High School, which paved the way for creating safe and inclusive spaces for future generations of students.

Tim Walz: Creating a safe and inclusive school culture

In an video posted online Tim Walz described his decisions at the time when asked to start the alliance.

“I had students come to me who were concerned that there was an uptick in some bullying towards our gay and lesbian students, and this is in the mid 90s,” he recalled.

“They asked if I would be interested in helping start a gay-straight alliance group.

“My answer was ‘Absolutely.’

“I recognised my responsibility in that you have an older, white, straight, married male football coach who’s deeply concerned that these students are treated fairly and that there’s no bullying.”

“The idea that my players would be interested in coming to that and learn and to speak, to create a culture in a school that was welcoming, open and understanding was something Gwen [my wife] and I always strove for.”

Kamala Harris summed up her feelings and those of his past students when describing his time as a teacher.

“Walz was the kind of teacher and mentor that every child in America dreams of having, and that every kid deserves the kind of coach, because he’s the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong, and then inspires them to dream big,” she concluded.

The story of Tim Walz and his students is a timely reminder about the impact that support to young queer people in schools can have, especially as Wear It Purple Day approaches on on August 30 this year.