Grindr Union Fighting To Get Jobs Back Two Years After Forced Layoffs

A union of Grindr workers are fighting to return members to their jobs after the company laid off almost half its staff in 2023.

Grindr United are fundraising to support those who remain unemployed, and are seeking help from the wider LGBTQIA+ community.

“Grindr workers tried to unionize so we could have a seat at the table and fight for an app that serves our community,” read a post the union shared on Instagram, seeking support. “Management forced us out, and now we are 18 months into a legal process to get our jobs back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grindr United (@grindrunited)

In August 2023, the company ended its remote work policies, forcing employees to choose between relocate to their team’s “hub” city, or to leave the company with severence.

80 of Grindr’s 178 workers- many of whom were hired remotely- were forced to leave.

The move came just two weeks after a majority of employees announced their intent to unionise with the Communications Workers of America.

Shortly after, Grindr United filed an unfair labor practice charge against the company, alleging “unlawful” severance agreements.

“As a powerhouse in the queer community, we want to ensure that Grindr is not jus another corporate entity, but a place where ALL employees, especially queer employees, have the culture and benefits they deserve to do the best work on behalf of the community,” the Grindr United website reads.

They also want to enshrine “commitments from leadership and the Board to actively pursue anti-racism in [their] hiring and product decisions”, health and wellness benefits, and ensure pay transparency.

“We want to push back against attacks on our community,” the union says. “We feel our leadership has not adequately taken a stand against discrimination, disenfranchisement, or the erosion of the rights of trans individuals.”

A little over $4,300 USD has been raised to support the laid off workers.

Grindr has continued to deny the union’s claims.

App has faced criticism since 2022

Grindr has been the subject of criticism since gay businessman George Arison took over as CEO in September 2022. Shortly after, freshly unearthed social media posts reportedly showed the 48-year-old agreeing with some of Trump’s policies, and expressing support for anti-gay conservative politicians.

“I am a conservative & agree with some Trump policies,” Arison wrote in a now deleted 2020 post. “I think at least 10% of Republican voters and 1/3 of moderate independents are the same (like some Trump policies, can’t stand having him in office). So Dems need a nominee who can tap into this electoral spectrum.”

Users voiced their concern by deleting the app, and encouraging others to do the same.

At the time, Grindr was on the edge of going public on the stock market in a $2.1 billion deal. However it remain unaffected by the backlash, with the app’s stock rising by more than 400% when it eventually debuted in November.

In a statement to TIME made in 2022, Grindr said “George is an out gay man, proudly married to his husband and the father of two children. George is passionate about fighting for the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ people around the world.”

The app has also faced accusations of sharing users’ data with third parties for marketing purposes, and was fined €6.5 in 2022 for violating the European Union’s data protection and privacy laws.