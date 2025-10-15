Mardi Gras Has Launched A Brand New App Ahead Of The 2026 Season

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has today launched its first official app, which they hope will serve as a digital companion for the community throughout the 2026 Festival and beyond.

From planning and booking events to navigating Parade night, connecting with friends, or discovering LGBTQIA+ and ally-owned businesses across the city, the app places everything Festival-goers need at their fingertips.

Designed as both an essential guide during the 2026 Festival and an off-season resource, Mardi Gras organisers hope it will remain a permanent home for connection, safety and community visibility, year round.

Interim CEO, Jesse Matheson, said the app is more than just a festival guide.

“It’s a tool that helps our communities connect, stay safe and support each other. Built with accessibility, privacy and inclusion at its core, it reflects our commitment to building something lasting- a platform that champions safety, access and queer pride well beyond the Parade and parties,” he said.

“Just as importantly, it showcases Oxford Street alongside Sydney’s most iconic LGBTQIA+ neighbourhoods, and is part of how Mardi Gras invests back into our communities by supporting queer and ally businesses, helping local commerce thrive alongside the Festival.”

App hopes to “turn insight into action”

Users will be able to explore events, Mardi Gras+ listings, and special offers, with categories such as “near me” or “tonight” helping you get to the party, even when you’ve left planning up to the last minute.

Navigation details, such as offline maps, logistics, road closures, venue details, and transport info will all be available to keep users up to date with what’s happening around them, and curated corridor maps for areas including Oxford Street/Darlinghurst, Newtown/King Street, and Surry Hills will highlight queer and ally-owned businesses.

Safety has also been carefully considered, with peer-to-peer safety circles allowing you to keep up with new friends without exchanging numbers or social media, a torch function, a lost & found, and emergency chat, alongside direct Triple Zero links without needing to store location history.

You can also customise the app for your own accessibility needs, with adjustable text size, high contrast, reduced motion, and dyslexia-friendly fonts all available.

“Our research made one thing clear: our community doesn’t just want to see Mardi Gras once a year – they want to feel connected every day,” said Senior Marketing Consultant, Patrick Guerrera.

“The data showed that to stay relevant, inclusive, and accessible, we needed to meet people where they already are – in the palm of their hands. The Mardi Gras App turns that insight into action: evolving Mardi Gras from a seasonal icon into a trusted belonging platform that brings our celebrations, programs, and partners to life across streets and screens.”

The app is available to download now from the App Store and Google Play, with the full ECSTATICA program set to launch on October 30.