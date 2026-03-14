Greek Politician Yanis Varoufakis Charged Over Ecstasy Use At Kylie Concert In ’89

Greek politician and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is facing criminal charges over comments about taking ecstasy at a Kylie Minogue concert following Sydney’s Mardi Gras in 1989.

The comments, which were made as a personal anecdote during and interview that has unexpectedly resurfaced in a legal battle nearly four decades later.

The outspoken economist, who once taught at the University of Sydney and still holds Australian citizenship, says the case against him is politically motivated and reflects broader political tensions in Europe.

Yanis Varoufakis charged over use of narcotics

Yanis Varoufakis was formally charged in Greece earlier this year with “inciting others in the illegal use of narcotics” after recounting the experience during an episode of the youth focused podcast 3026: Human Algorithm. In the interview he described taking ecstasy during a Kylie Minogue concert after attending the Sydney Mardi Gras parade in 1989, when he was living in Australia.

The interview where he recounts his memories of the annual festivities at the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ celebrations has now become the centre of a legal dispute in Greece, where prosecutors argue his comments could be interpreted as encouraging drug use.

Varoufakis strongly disputes that interpretation and insists the story was meant as a warning rather than an endorsement.

“The one takeaway from this sordid affair is that in Europe, our justice system, our media, our political system are deconstructing themselves,” Varoufakis told SBS Greek.

“They’re fragmenting, they’re losing their substance. They’re being weaponised in a very insidious and dangerous drift towards the fascist right.”

During the podcast interview, Varoufakis said the experience itself ultimately discouraged him from experimenting further with drugs, recalling the severe migraine that followed the event.

“The merits of the case are non-existent, so I’m not going to honour a false prosecution, a politically motivated one, by mentioning the fact that I was simply talking to youngsters and I was trying to convey to them the great danger of taking a drug, whether it’s today or 37 years ago, as in my case,” he said.

“The great danger is addiction and that they have to tie themselves on a mast that prevents them from falling into the trap of Satan. That’s addiction.”

Varoufakis also acknowledged past marijuana use in the interview, joking that he would still partake if it were available.

“I can’t find it, and no one will give it to me.”

The former Greek finance minister briefly held office in 2015 during negotiations over Greece’s debt crisis. Today he leads the left wing political party MeRA25 and maintains a strong following among younger voters.

He is scheduled to appear before a Greek court on December 16, where the case will determine whether prosecutors can proceed with the charges. If convicted, Varoufakis could face at least six months in prison and fines of up to €50,000.

The controversy also arrives after Varoufakis recently returned from an Australian speaking tour that included appearances in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.