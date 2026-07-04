A Tipsy Anthony Albanese Picked Kylie Minogue For All 3 Options In Podcast’s ‘F**k, Marry, Date’ Game

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has let his hair down in the latest episode of the Bush Deep podcast with Nikki Osborne.

In a wider ranging chat over a bottle of whiskey the prime minister answered a range of interesting questions with the popular host.

In particular his responses to a question about Kylie Minogue in a game of “Fuck, Marry, Date” raised some eyebrows.

Anthony Albanese chooses Kylie Minogue

When Anthony Albanese sat down with Nikki Osborne for her new podcast Bush Deep it was always going to have an interesting outcome.

Osborne, who hosts the podcast as her character “Bushie” has garnered a reputation for her wild antics in interviews with the likes of Osher Gunsberg, Larry Emdur and Manu Feildel and she didn’t hold back for Albo.

The chat explored plenty of areas of the prime ministers professional life, as well as a game of “bogan slang scrabble” and chats about working as the leader of the opposition and online trolls, before turning to some more personal questions.

Osborne put a tipsy Albanese on the spot with a variation of the “fuck, marry, kill” game, replacing it instead with “fuck, marry, date.”

“Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman or Rhonda Burchmore?” she challenged Albanese to choose.

At first the prime minister was hesitant to respond stating “I’ve just got married, I’m only six months in …”

However Osborne wasn’t letting him off the hook “But if it goes t*ts up?” she pressed him.

“Kylie, clearly,” he finally replied.

“You’d marry Kylie? And shag her? And date her?” she queried

“All of the above,” a slightly tipsy Albo condessed “She’s terrific.”

The footage of the interaction quickly went viral with many sharing the cheeky exchange between the two, but also drawing criticism of the prime minister over whether or not it was appropriate for him to be discussing Kylie, and women, in that manner.

However despite the criticism fans of the podcast have flocked to their defence with many people praising the hilarious and clearly tongue in cheek interview.