Pop star, gay icon, and MOTHER of the nation, Kylie Minogue has confirmed plans for a 40th anniversary tour in 2027, which will mark four decades since the release of her debut single, The Loco-Motion.

Minogue revealed the plans to The Sunday Times‘ Style magazine while discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary series, Kylie, confirming she is preparing a major tour to celebrate the milestone.

“I’m probably not meant to say this, but yes, I am,” Minogue said when asked about plans for an anniversary tour next year.

The 2027 tour is expected to commemorate a career that began in 1987 and has since spanned multiple decades of international pop success. Minogue first rose to prominence through her role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours before launching a music career that produced ridiculously powerful hits including I Should Be So Lucky, Better the Devil You Know, Spinning Around and Can’t Get You Out of My Head – each song guaranteed to fill the dance floor at 2am.

The singer has remained a prominent touring artist in recent years. Her most recent global run, the Tension Tour, began in Australia in February 2025 and included performances across Europe, North America and Asia.

There’s no further details on what the tour will encompass, but in the same interviewed, when asked who she is listening to at the moment, she answered: “Sombr. I sent him a message or maybe he sent me a message, I don’t know.

“I put him on one of my playlists for some promo I was doing. I’m no longer shy to send a message to someone when I want them to know they are amazing. Otherwise I love yacht rock [soft rock], indie folk. I love Wolf Alice, and the last big show I saw was Coldplay, always Coldplay. I will go to every show they ever do.”

Potential support acts?

The interview comes days before the premiere of KYLIE, a three-part Netflix documentary series dropping May 20, directed by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Michael Harte — the team behind BECKHAM, WHAM! and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie — and produced by John Battsek’s Ventureland.