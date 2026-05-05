Netflix has released the first trailer for KYLIE, a new three-part documentary series about Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue, ahead of its premiere later this month. We should be so lucky. This documentary is going straight in your eyes. We can’t get this out of our head. We’re spinning around with excitement, etc. It will be love at first sight.

The trailer includes archival footage, behind-the-scenes material and new interviews with Minogue reflecting on her career and personal life, along with intimate and raw topics such as her breast cancer diagnosis.

In one segment featured in the trailer, Minogue says she felt “removed” from her body during her chemotherapy treatment and was “so scared of what was ahead of me.”



The documentary traces Minogue’s career from her breakout role on Australian soap Neighbours through to her decades-long music career, which has included more than 80 million records sold worldwide. She has released 17 studio albums, become the highest-selling Australian female artist of all time, and earned numerous accolades, including Grammy and Brit Awards.

According to Netflix, the series will “open her personal archives” and explore her rise from Australian television star to international recording artist.

“In this intimate three-part documentary, Kylie Minogue opens her personal archives and reflects on a life that captivates, inspires and soundtracks multiple generations.”

Netflix added: “Leaning into a lifetime caught on home movie cameras, personal photographs and new interviews with Kylie herself, it also shows the woman behind the hits – and how she has faced public scrutiny, personal loss and illness with grit and grace, earning respect far beyond her own fandom.”

The documentary will also feature interviews with several figures connected to Minogue’s life and career, including Dannii Minogue, Jason Donovan, Pete Waterman and Nick Cave.

The series is directed by Michael Harte, whose previous credits include Netflix’s Beckham.

KYLIE premieres on Netflix on May 20.