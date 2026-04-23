Finale Movie ‘Heartstopper Forever’ Will Premiere This July

Heartstopper Forever, the movie set to conclude the heartwarming queer YA series, will be premiering this winter after a wildly successful three seasons.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the film overnight on the show’s fourth anniversary, alongside some cute BTS of the actors, and an official drop date of July 17.

When we left Nick and Charlie at the end of season three, the duo were preparing for the big shift into adulthood, grappling with the prospect of becoming a long-distance couple to accomodate Nick’s plans to leave for university.

“For a teenage relationship, this is a pretty huge hurdle to overcome,” said the story’s creator, Alice Oseman. “Each of them has some conflicting feelings about this development. Nick isn’t sure who he is without Charlie, and Charlie is nervous about being left behind. They have some work to do — both on their relationship and individually.”

Plans for the show’s continuation after season three were up in the air for a moment, with some fans hesitant after plans were announced to the series with a movie instead of a full season.

Oseman said that although they too were tentative about the prospect, once they understood the vision, they knew it would be even more beautiful than what they could achieve in regular series.

“On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story — celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what’s to come in the characters’ future lives,” they said.

“We are feeling very ambitious about what is possible in a movie format. With no need for end-of-episode cliffhangers or a new twist every episode, every part of Heartstopper can be elevated to a higher quality to create something memorable, sophisticated, and atmospheric.”

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Beloved actor won’t return for film

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Nick’s mum, played by Olivia Coleman in seasons one and two of the show, would not be in the film, after scheduling clashes meant Coleman wasn’t available for shooting.

The writers initially adjusted the story so Nick was spending time with his aunt, but ultimately realised they couldn’t complete the story without the character, and recast the role with Anna Maxwell Martin, best known for comedy Motherland.

“We are deeply grateful for Olivia’s beautiful performance as Sarah in Seasons one and two of Heartstopper, through such iconic moments as Nick coming out as bisexual, and we know that her performance will live on in the hearts of every Heartstopper fan,” Oseman said.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will both return as Nick and Charlie in the film, alongside Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, and Jenny Walser as Tori Spring.