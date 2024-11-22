Is Season 3 The End of Heartstopper? Kit Connor Says He’s Unsure If Hit Series Will Continue

Kit Connor has said in a recent interview that he is not sure whether hit Netflix series Heartstopper will continue past its third season.

Connor plays Nick Nelson in the series, which is a Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s LGBTQIA+ graphic novel series of the same name.

The third season was released on Netflix at the beginning of October this year.

The show follows the life of Charlie Spring — played by Joe Locke, who came out as gay in an interview last year — who goes through the journey of discovering his sexuality as a young teenager.

Kit Connor plays Charlie’s friend and eventual love interest throughout the series, and exemplifies the difficulty of coming out in a heteronormative space, and facing homophobia and discrimination.

Connor says he’s ready to “do something completely different”

In an interview about ‘Next Gen Talent’ with The Hollywood Reporter, Connor spoke about his role on Heartstopper, adding that he’s ready to “do something completely different” in the future and not pigeonhole himself in the genre of teen dramas.

THR’s story reads, ‘Connor, 20, isn’t sure if Heartstopper will return for a fourth season, but after the curtain goes down on his Broadway stint, he’ll start promoting his most adult role yet in Alex Garland’s A24 thriller Warfare.’

Currently, Connor is starring alongside A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler in a modern iteration of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet on Broadway — a big step away from TV teen drama.

“[Romeo + Juliet] just felt ballsy,” Connor says. “It’s been what I’ve been trying to do with my career decisions recently, just try and do things that are a little bit more ballsy.”

“I’d like to take a little break just so that I can kind of cleanse my mind and my palate,” he said. “I want to try and spend the next couple years just doing quite hard stuff so I can try and force myself to get better.”

the person kit connor is dying to work with: “i would love to work with josh o’connor. him and i are, you know, pretty friendly and whenever i see him i just always kind of think, ‘i’d love to see him at work.'” 🎥: https://t.co/wd6eNjts4D pic.twitter.com/XgODGWn8iB — kit connor updates (@kconnorupdate) November 22, 2024

Heartstopper season 3 features plethora of guest stars

Season three featured a plethora of iconic guest stars, including Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell, Ted Lasso‘s Anette Badland and Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bailey stated that he believed everybody over the age of 40 should be “forced to watch” Heartstopper.

Season 3 was extremely well-received by fans, and many are already calling for season 4 — so we hope Kit Connor is wrong on this one.