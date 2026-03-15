Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Has Officially Been Cancelled

Sarah Michelle Gellar has officially confirmed the highly anticipated Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot has been canned.

The popular actress excited fans earlier last year with the news a reboot was in the works.

However just over a year later she has shattered the hopes of fans worldwide.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer won’t be returning anytime soon

Sarah Michelle Gellar led the iconic Buffy The Vampire Slayer for seven incredible seasons and it has remained a cult classic for years since it was finally laid to rest.

However it was more than just her vampire ass kicking that viewers fell in love with.

The show also featured the ground breaking lesbian romance between Willow and Tara which still remains an iconic part of queer television history today.

Needless to say when Gellar announced that the reboot, Buffy The Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale was in the works the internet interrupted in collective joy.

Although she originally announced the revival was in the works, she had not actually committed to the project at the time.

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit “Buffy” and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right” she said of a meeting she had at the time.

“This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”

However it seems the project had been in motion with Gellar’s support and involvement ever since.

Over the weekend Gellar took to instagram to share an update with fans directly via a video on Instagram titled “If the apocalypse comes… you can still beep me.”

“I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me” she said.

“Unfortunately Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale.”

“I wanna thank Chloé Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means, not only to me but to all of you” she continued.

“And this doesn’t change any of that” she concluded.

“I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me.”

Although Hulu have decided to pass on the pilot it remains to be sign if opportunities may be available for the series to be picked up by another network. It has been reported that the initial pilot for Buffy: New Sunnydale was filmed last year which could still lead to new life for the project in the future.