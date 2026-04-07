Dan Levy Tearfully Shuts Down Schitt’s Creek Reboot Talks

Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy has tearfully shut down talks of a reboot of the hit series.

Following the death of series star Catherine O’Hara in January this year he has confirmed he would not consider rebooting the series.

Prior to her death, there had been rumours circulating of possibly returning to the small town and the lives of the popular Rose family.

Schitt’s Creek will not return without O’Hara

While on the promotional trail for his new show, Big Mistakes, Dan Levy made a trip to the small town that made him a household name.

Levy returned with Anthony Mason for an interview with CBS Mornings where the pair explored the town, marking the first time Levy had returned since filming.

After touring some of the locations from this hit series, including the Cafe Tropical and Rose Apothecary, Mason hit Levy with a question about the reboot that caught him off guard.

“Fans always ask if there’s any chance you think there’ll ever be a sequel” he probed.

“No, not now” Levy responded adamantly “No way?” Mason queried.

“No, you can’t” he reiterated.

However, when Mason pushed again, asking, “Do you think there would have been otherwise before?” As Levy became visibly emotional.

“Yeah I was thinking about it, yeah…” he said as he choked back tears, “it’s tough.. to be back..”

“I didn’t think that I would have quite an emotional reaction” he sobbed.

Levy became overwhelmed as he recalled his time with O’Hara fondly “just a lot of memories”, a lot of memories with Catherine” he said.

“It’s what you have to hold onto is the memories of it all.”

Memories, he laughed, where something that the talented actress knew how to make.

“For someone who was not on the internet she knew how to meme” he laughed.

The news is devastating for fans who had long held out hope of a reboot in some capacity, however without the iconic actress it’s hard to see a world where Schitt’s Creek exists without Moira Rose.

It’s been six years since fans farewelled the show in 2020 where it managed to successfully sweep all seven major comedy awards in the final year as the show drew to a close, taking home nine Emmy’s in total.

The iconic comedy broke records as it secured fifteen nominations landing a place in the history books with the most Emmy nominations given to a comedy series in its final season.

Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy walked home with their respective Best Actress and Actor awards.

Following closely behind them Dan Levy and Annie Murphy also took home the Best Supporting Actor and Actress Awards.