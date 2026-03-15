Drag Race Stars Q and Plane Jane Are Joining Project Runway

The next season of Project Runway is set for another Drag Race takeover.

Former contestants Plane Jane and Q have both officially been confirmed to appear on the hit design show.

However they won’t be the first Drag Race queens to cross over into the franchise.

Drag Race is taking over Project Runway

Earlier this week is was speculated that the two popular Drag Race alumni would be appearing on Project Runway, but now it has officially been confirmed.

Entertainment Weekly has exclusively confirmed the addition of the two queens to the next season of the program.

However just how both of them will be appearing is not confirmed entirely.

Both queens were standouts in their seasons for very different reasons.

Q dominated season 16 with her dynamic creations that left the judges gagging with her creative, passionate and dynamic designs sending her all the way to 4th place.

Needless to say EW have confirmed that Q will be competing on the twenty second season of Project Runway as a contestant.

However the addition of Plane Jane has also been confirmed, but only in an “undisclosed capacity.”

In the world of reality television this could mean anything, Jane could appear as a guest judge, mentor or any variety of appearances on the program that could be fleeting or permanent.

She has also most recently appeared on the House Of Villains, where she was sent home in the fourth episode of the program.

At the very least the addition of Q as a contestant marks the second Drag Race queen to compete in the franchise.

Season 21 saw Drag Race season 13 alumni Utica, appearing out of drag as Ethan Mundt, tear through the competition.

Mundt won the very first challenge of the season and went on to win the final challenge before the grand finale, however just fell short of the win, placing runner up with Jesus Estrada to the eventual winner Veejay Floresca.

Given the looks Q served up on Season 16 we can expect to see her do equally as well in the upcoming season.