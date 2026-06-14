The Drag Race All Stars 12 Cast Rumours Have Started As Filming Commences

While RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11 hasn’t even finished airing year, casting rumours for Drag Race All Stars 12 are running wild.

According to sources the first bracket of the next All Stars season has already finished filming.

And fans think they know they first six queens set to compete again.

Drag Race All Stars 12 cast speculation

It wouldn’t be a season of All Stars if fans weren’t investigating the cast in advance and Drag Race All Stars 12 is set to be no exception.

While All Stars 11 has kicked off the third bracket of the season, fans allege that filming for Bracket one of All Stars 12 has just commenced.

As is tradition fans have scoured the internet for clues as to just who has dropped off the radar right around production time.

By their best estimates they believe they’ve nailed down the first six queens to step on and very quickly off the All Stars stage again.

While All Stars 10 and All Stars 11 have featured many old school season throw backs, it looks like the focus on this season is set on recent history with all the queens allegedly returning found in season 12 – 18.

If rumours are to be believed it’s going to be a tough bracket to win.

Allegedly returning from season 14 is runner up, Lady Camden a powerhouse performer from her season who just lost out on the crown to Willow Pill.

Making their returns from Season 16 are Mirage and Q who both placed an polar opposite ends of the competition with Mirage walking away in 13th place and Q just missing out on the crown in 4th place. Q has recently also been named as a contestant on Project Runway alongside cast mate Plane Jane.

Representing Season 17 is Lana Ja’Rae and Kori King who placed 6th and 9th respectively. King has found viral success following her time on the show making money with her hilarious cameo videos online.

If the rumours are true the most recent returnee is fresh off season 18 with Athena Dion set to return after placing 8th last season.

Whilst the exact format for the season has yet to be confirmed, it is rumoured the format will return to that of All Stars 10, with 3 queens from each bracket allegedly making the merge.

However other rumours indicate that there will only be two brackets this season, allegedly spanning 4 episodes instead of 3 and a potential longer merge period before the finale.

Other names being floated for the upcoming season that are being flagged as likely to compete include Dahlia Sin (S12), Joella (S17). Luxx Noir London (S15), Plane Jane (S16) and Vita Vontesse Starr (S18).

As per usual these cast lists are all pure speculation and nothing is confirmed until the official production release at a much later release date.

Until then we can all enjoy the current season of All Stars 11.