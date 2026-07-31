They Got Me Gal! Drag Race Down Under vs The World Gagged Us!

After so much speculation and so many rumours, we have finally had the actual truth revealed about Raven on Drag Race Down Under vs The World.

At the end of episode one, we knew a twist was coming as Michelle reached for the phone whilst the queens danced off stage.

Now the twist has been revealed..

Warning SPOILERS ahead!

The truth about Raven on Drag Race Down Under Vs The World

Raven is officially on Drag Race Down Under vs The World… and is officially not competing as a contestant.

After Michelle revealed Raven as her secret mole, she also revealed that Raven would be joining her on the judges panel for episode two as her extra special guest judge.

It was a masterful move by production, with even our very own host Rhys Nicholson and the queens themselves convincing us that Raven was actually competing, but things were not as they seemed.

The second episode of Drag Race Down Under vs The World kicked off with all of the drama as Michael Marouli and M1ss Jade So revealed they both chose Flor to go home, a decision that sent friction amongst the group and sparks flying.

Shortly afterwards, it’s a new day in the workroom, and Michelle Visage enters to announce the latest challenge for the queens, revealing there will be an extra special guest judge for the week and they’re already in the room.

As the girls stand around in shock trying to figure out exactly who it will be, the penny finally drops as Michelle confirms Raven is not actually competing as a contestant.

It has been the gag of the season that has had the whole world speculating about whether or not Raven would actually be part of the competition, even after it was confirmed. People just weren’t convinced, now those conspiracy theorists out there are finally getting their flowers following the announcement.

It’s time for a challenge

All bets are off now as the queens realise begin to realise the playing field has just been severely levelled, it’s a sigh of relief for some who were probably wondering whether they’d actually be able to beat Raven if it came down to the crunch.

For episode two, after the shock has worn off, Michelle reveals the queens will be competing in none other than a Kylie Minogue challenge — something everybody, including Art Simone, is incredibly excited for.

The pop icon is celebrated not only on the runway but also through a girl group challenge.

Now girl group challenges across the franchise can be hit and miss, and it’s not unjust to be slightly apprehensive about paying tribute to one of Australia’s greatest exports in said challenge.

While we’re not necessarily 100 per cent sold on either of the original songs the girls have to choose from, it ultimately doesn’t matter, we’re not here for the songs, we’re here for our queens.

There’s a lot to pack into writing lyrics, choreographing a dance routine and getting runway looks ready all in one episode. It makes for a tight edit, but a good one, we don’t spend too much time on each area, but just enough to see just how everyone is working together.

As we arrive on the main stage everyone absolutely delivers a stellar tribute to our pop princess.

However before we even hit the runway, we already know one thing is clear, this is Art Simone‘s challenge to lose.

When she steps out in her gorgeous pink sequinned tribute to Kylie Minogue, the judges — and the audience — are absolutely gagged.

Everybody else delivers a stellar effort, but it’s impossible to look away from what Art manages to serve, it’s not just the look, it’s the face, the body and the attitude, there’s a sense that this is the sort of moment she has been dying to show us and its paid off..

It’s no different when we’re treated to the girl group performances.

Art shines within her group, and while both tracks may not become instant Drag Race classics, the queens themselves absolutely deliver.

Each contestant writes her own lyrics, performs original choreography and dances their little hearts out. Their performances are more than enough to carry the challenge, and the songs themselves don’t detract from the episode, although I’m sure we’ll hear no end of complaints online, there’s just too much talent in this episode for any sane person to have anything to whine about.

We’ve talked about Art Simone enough, but everybody else really does manage to hold their own despite dancing in her shadow. Lala Ri serves personality plus

When Michelle reveals who’s safe and who’s in the top and bottom, there are some genuine surprises.

Perhaps the biggest shock belongs to Vybe, who was desperate for redemption and equally desperate to find herself in the top and given the fact she served a stellar look and a stunning performance, it’s easy to feel her pain.

Joining Vybe in the safe group are LaLa Ri, Michael Marouli and Miss Jade So.

It’s quite clear from the outset that Art is headed for the top two, and once the judges’ critiques begin — along with that runway presentation — it’s equally obvious Flor has stepped up her game and is not here to fuck spiders, the pair make a fantastic top two with an awful decision to make.

Tragically Nicole Paige Brooks and Coco Jumbo land themselves in the bottom and it’s heartbreaking to see the moment Nicole realises what is about to happen.

Nobody wants to see Nicole go home. Coco Jumbo is an icon. but before we even get to the lipstick decision, it’s hard to imagine any scenario where Nicole Paige Brooks survives this elimination.

For Art to eliminate Coco seems near impossible, while Flo sending home an Australian queen would be equally as difficult, but through all the deliberations Nicole holds her head high in the hopes that something will save her.

After an incredible performance of what What Do I Have To Do by Kylie Minogue from both Art and Flo, Art Simone takes the win and is faced with the incredibly difficult decision of sending home either her fellow Season One sister Coco Jumbo or Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia.

In the end, Art makes the heartbreaking decision to send Nicole Paige Brooks packing, saving Coco to fight another day.

That’s two episodes full of twists and turns and honestly, that’s more than we can handle.

However let’s hope episode three brings just as much drama, divas, glitter and feathers.

Stay tuned next week for our exit interview with the one and only Nicole Paige Brooks, in the meantime we got to chat with her ahead of the series premiere about her time on the show, check out the video below.