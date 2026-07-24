Drag Race Down Under Vs The World Is Ready to Slay

Drag Race Down Under Vs The World is officially ready to open its doors to the world today.

And our sneak peek at the first episode reveals it’s everything we hoped for and more.

So racers, start your engines…

Drag Race Down Under Vs The World is not here to fuck spiders

When season four of Drag Race Down Under said they were here to change the game for our Down Under franchise, Down Under Vs The World said: “Hold my beer.”

The franchise has been an evolving beast since season one, consistently stacked with some of the most outstanding drag talent Australia and New Zealand has to offer and putting our drag on the national stage.

But production woes and budgets saw a critical reception that our girls never deserved, and season by season we’ve seen producers attempt to deliver the platform our queens truly deserve.

Season four was a resounding success; with Ru taking a break and Michelle Visage at the helm, there was new life breathed into the franchise, and Drag Race Down Under Vs The World has proved that the momentum is still going.

With production shifting overseas to Portugal, there’s a notable difference in the size of the stage and the lighting, a gripe many viewers have had for many years. But when chatting with Rhys Nicholson ahead of the premiere, they confirmed the new stage is bigger “it’s massive!”

However, Rhys reminded viewers again, it’s not about the stage “Settle down” they said “You do know we make this show for you, not in spite of you!”

“The show is about the queens and not the stage, and if your troubles are about the size of the stage, you need to maybe look at why you’re watching Drag Race.”

The Down Under Vs The World franchise is offering the queens a unique chance to showcase our incredible drag talent up against talent from around the world. From the moment all the queens step into the workroom, it’s apparent that we’ve brought together something special for this season.

“My favourite thing about this version of the franchise is seeing international queens’ reaction to Australasian drag and Australasian drag reacting to American and British drag” Rhys says.

“The way that all it all melds in together it proves that we do such a particular thing and an incredible thing here and I think that the drag we do is our own thing, it’s a mix of european and british drag and it’s our own kind of thing and it’s great to see that.”

Holding up against the other Vs The World franchises, Down Under is well and truly breaking the mould on the formula. Canada and the UK offer something that seems to step back from the traditional approach to the show when they launch; there’s something sterile about the main stage welcomes, but Down Under Vs The World brings the queens together in the workroom straight away, and it feels like home.

The casting is spot on, Art, Coco, Vybe, Nikia and Flor know the assignment and deliver one liners by the dozen. Art’s confessional reaction to Raven is of course, everything.

If the first ten minutes doesn’t have you laughing, there really is something wrong with you. Not to mention the international queens who have been hand-picked to go up against some of the best Down Under has to offer, there’s a genuine love for the competition and the art of drag that resonates with them all and promises an absolutely stellar season. Throw in the addition of Season four winner Lazy Susan as a judge and we are cooking with gas baby!

As for Raven, despite endless speculation to the contrary, we can confirm Raven is officially competing on Drag Race Down Under Vs The World.

Want to know more? You’re gonna have to tune in to see when Drag Race Down Under Vs The World premieres on Stan Australia at 5pm today and every Friday.