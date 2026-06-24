Stan Confirms Global Lineup For Drag Race Down Under Vs The World

Sheilas, start your engine!

Stan has revealed the cast for the Stan Original series Drag Race Down Under vs The World, confirming a mix of returning Drag Race Down Under alumni and international contestants for the upcoming season.

The new series will bring together five Drag Race Down Under queens and six international queens, each representing their own country and franchise.

The official synopsis states: “In a franchise first and hot off the heels of smash-hit global spin-offs like UK vs The World and Canada vs The World, Drag Race Down Under vs The World will see fan-favourites from four seasons of Drag Race Down Under go head-to-head with sickening queens from around the world — all vying for the ultimate crown.”

The eleven queens returning to compete are: Art Simone (Down Under S1), Coco Jumbo (Down Under S1), Estrella Xtravaganza (Drag Race España S2), Flor (Down Under S3), LaLa Ri (Drag Race S13, All Stars S8), M1ss Jade So (Drag Race Philippines S2), Michael Marouli (Drag Race UK S5), Nikita Iman (Down Under S4), Nicole Paige Brooks (Drag Race S2, All Stars S10), Raven (Drag Race S2, All Stars S1), and Vybe (Down Under S4).

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Raven’s return in particular has sparked excitement, as the season 2 competitor has previously claimed she would never return to the show again.

Production for the season has taken place in Lisbon, Portugal, with filming confirmed as underway in late 2025. Host Michelle Visage returns to lead the judging panel alongside Rhys Nicholson and Drag Race Down Under season four winner Lazy Susan.

The format also introduces a key change from Drag Race Down Under. Each week, the top two queens will choose which of the bottom two competitors they want to eliminate.After a final lipsync battle, the winning performer will reveal which queen has been sent home.

Stan has not yet confirmed a premiere date for the season.