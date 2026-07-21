Drag Comedy Series Smoggie Queens Officially Renewed For A Third Season

The hilarious drag comedy series Smoggie Queens is officially returning for a third season and rightfully so.

Featuring Michelle Visage and series writer and creator Phil Dunning the show has been an international hit.

After fans fell in love with the stellar cast all over again in season two, the girls and gays are coming back again.

Smoggie Queens will be back

Smoggie Queens proved once again just how brilliant British comedy can be as it served up two hilarious seasons of the ridiculous antics of Mam, Dickie, Lucinda, Sal and Stewart and their lives in Middlesborough, UK.

Both seasons received praise from critics and fans alike, with IMDB ratings for the show indicating plenty of love for the show.

Smoggie Queens has received a strong 7.7/10 on the ratings site across both seasons in total. While season one is still the most popular with all episodes rating 8/10 and above, season two still rates a close second. Just two episodes in season two rate in the 7/10 bracket while all other episodes rate within 8/10. Needless to say, the love for Smoggie Queens isn’t fading.

Following the announcement Smoggie Queens had been renewed for a third season Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor for the BBC praised the show in a statement.

“The fact that Smoggie Queens is returning for a third series is testament to the brilliance of Phil Dunning and the entire creative team behind it” he said.

“The show has carved out a unique place in British comedy with its unforgettable characters, razor-sharp humour and huge heart. The show continues to celebrate the people and spirit of Teesside with warmth, wit and authenticity, and we can’t wait to see what chaos the Smoggie Queens get themselves into next.”

Chris Jones, Series Producer of Hat Trick Productions also said of the announcement “I’m thrilled that the BBC is giving us another series. Phil and I love making this show so much, and the collaboration, care and creativity that every department brings to it is truly special. I can’t wait for us all to get back to the Boro and make another mad series!”

On top of delivering two brilliant seasons Dunning has also delivered his own hilarious spin off of the hit series that fans have been lapping it up. Presenting as his character Dickie, Phil Dunning also appears in the online satirical talk show The Dickie Show. Set in Dickie’s garage the show features a range of celebrity guests from the UK who are all subject to Dickie’s outrageous questions and antics.

Fans of Smoggie Queens can catch season one and two on Binge in Australia and can watch The Dickie Show on Youtube.