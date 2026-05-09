Drag Comedy Series Smoggie Queens Is Back For Another Hilarious Season

The heartwarming drag queen sitcom Smoggie Queens is officially returning for their second season next week.

Featuring Michelle Visage this loveable new show about a misfit group of drag queens and their friends captured hearts worldwide with their first season.

Now the group are back for another outing, with Visage returning to our screens again.

Smoggie Queens season two is almost here

Smoggie Queens first dropped in the UK in 2024 and quickly became a hit with audiences for the ridiculously camp storylines.

Created by Middlesbrough native Phil Dunning the show follows the lives of drag queens “Mam” and “Dickie” their new “baby gay” Stewart and their friends.

“Smoggie” generally refers to people from the Teesside area of North East England, known for its smog and pollution, it’s also used as a bit of a slur, something akin to calling some a bogan from “pick your suburb” in Australia.

And these characters definitely live up to their name.

“Mam,” “Dickie” and Stewart take the lead in the show with loving authenticity and hilarious one liners. The dynamic between the three works well, between Mam’s caring nature, Dickie’s callous take downs of Stewart and Stewart being completely oblivious to the world around him they deliver plenty of entertainment.

The trailer for season two has dropped and it looks like everyone is ready to deliver another stellar outing for season two.

Promising more chaos, drama, mayhem, mess, panic and smoggieness season two is set for another memorable adventure for the group.

Even better, our favourite Drag Race judge Michelle Visage is also spotted in the trailer, confirming her return for the second season.

Smoggie Queens season two is set for international release on May 15.

Last year Smoggie Queens appeared on Australian screens via streaming service Binge and its parent company Foxtel, several months after the UK release date, however it seems Australian audiences won’t have to wait as long, with an expected release date for early June 2026.

You can catch the full trailer for season two below.