David Duchovny Struts The Streets Of LA In Full Drag For New Film Role

The X-Files and Californication star David Duchovny has turned heads on the streets of LA this week.

Duchovny was spotted strutting his stuff outdoors, in full drag.

However it wasn’t all for fun, his new look was all part of his latest film project.

David Duchovny Dons Drag For Soapbox

David Duchovny has managed to sustain his career well beyond his infamous role on the hit 90’s show, The X-Files.

While many fell in love with the star in that iconic role alongside Gillian Anderson, many know him from his later works.

In 2007 he debuted his much hyped role as the sex obsessed Hank Moody in the hit series Californication, which spanned an impressive seven seasons.

Since then his film and television career hasn’t been as busy with Duchovny appearing sparingly in film and television roles.

Now his latest role in the upcoming film Soapbox is certainly turning heads.

Co-written with Max Barbakow and co-starring Laverne Cox David’s latest project is “a satirical comedy following an aging soap opera star who finds himself caught in the absurdities of today’s culture wars.”

The film is also set to star his daughter West Duchovny as well as Randall Park, Jimmi Simpson and Jennifer Grey. Filming for Saopbox began in Los Angeles in March this year.

While details of the project are sparse at present, footage from the current production show something very different for the Californication star.

The internet lit up over the weekend after Duchovney was spotted in broad daylight sporting a blood wig and red lipstick in full day drag.

Dressed in a black leather skirt, a lace top and grey slippers, he was snapped walking the streets in between shots.

He appeared completely at east with his new look, stopping to smile and wave at fans.

Naturally the internet lit up as fans responded to seeing the 65 year old X-Files star in this very different looks.