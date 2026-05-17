Jinkx Monsoon Earns Standing Ovation As Judy Garland In End Of The Rainbow

Jinkx Monsoon has received a standing ovation following the opening night of End of the Rainbow in London, with audience footage shared online showing theatre goers erupting into applause for the drag superstar’s portrayal of Judy Garland.

The response came after the opening performance of Peter Quilter’s acclaimed musical drama at Soho Theatre Walthamstow on May 15, with clips circulating widely across Reddit and social media.

The production marks another major stage milestone for Monsoon, who first won over global audiences with her now iconic Garland impersonation on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where she secured a second consecutive Snatch Game victory before ultimately being crowned the franchise’s “Queen of All Queens”.

Jinkx Monsoon is such a talent – so talented she won RuPaul’s Drag Race (TWICE) – but I still wasn’t prepared for the house-filling charisma, the comic timing, the ability to deliver a song & hold the audience in the palm of her hand. Go see this show-stopping performance! pic.twitter.com/E5Bs5Xznfa — Jamie Henderson 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@jsdhenderson) May 16, 2026

Jinkx Monsoon steps beyond parody to portray Judy Garland

Set during the final months of Garland’s life in London in 1969, End of the Rainbow explores the legendary entertainer’s career, artistry and struggles with addiction ahead of one of her last concert performances.

In an earlier interview with Playbill.com about the role, Monsoon said Garland’s story had long resonated with her.

“Judy Garland came into my life, like many, through entertainment, but she stays in my life because of her story,” Monsoon said.

“I know people know me for impressions and imitation, but I’m thrilled for this chance to explore beyond the laughter and into the heart of why we still think so much about Judy today.”

“Her tale is one that we can’t forget, especially as women in entertainment are still fighting for autonomy and agency in their own careers.”

Speaking recently to The Guardian, Monsoon described Garland as “a pillar, and an institution”, while reflecting on growing up repeatedly watching The Wizard of Oz as a child.

The performer also spoke candidly about navigating fame as a trans-femme and non-binary artist in the current political climate in the United States.

“It’s a really interesting dichotomy,” Monsoon said of public recognition and hostility. “But it also keeps me humble, I gotta say.”

Monsoon told the publication that the growing success of queer and trans performers on major stages should end long-standing industry assumptions about audience acceptance.

“I want people to remember this,” she said, “the next time someone wonders, ‘Should we cast this person from this marginalised demographic?’ Yes. Do it.”

“People would rather see a fresh perspective than the same thing over and over.”

Known primarily for her drag and comedy work, Monsoon has increasingly shifted towards mainstream theatre in recent years, appearing on Broadway in Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Pirates! The Penzance Musical and Oh, Mary!.

The London production of End of the Rainbow continues through June 21.